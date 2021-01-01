« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December  (Read 10091 times)

Online amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #680 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm »
Fucking harsh that.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #681 on: Today at 01:54:23 pm »
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #682 on: Today at 01:54:25 pm »
Those never get given, ridiculous decision.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #683 on: Today at 01:54:42 pm »
Var should be changing that
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #684 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:53:37 pm
Don't see how that's a back pass? He's just controlling the ball?

Yeah agreed, might have been a bit harsh on Martinez there.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #685 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm »
Online smutchin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #686 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 01:53:13 pm
That's not a backpass

Truly bizarre call by the ref
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #687 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 01:54:42 pm
Var should be changing that

I'd imagine it's not in there remit which is nonsense in itself.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #688 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Online Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #689 on: Today at 01:55:31 pm »
Nasa leave less space than that United midfield
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #690 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
saved! Then blocked.

Mad stuff that :lmao
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #691 on: Today at 01:56:32 pm »
There should be loads more indirect freekicks in the box instead of penalties
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #692 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:56:02 pm
saved! Then blocked.

Mad stuff that :lmao

Id imagine scoring from that situation despite how much of a chance it looks is very slim. You'd be better off just smashing it direct and hoping it takes a nick.
Online smutchin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #693 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Cucurella is a twat
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #694 on: Today at 01:57:22 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:56:32 pm
There should be loads more indirect freekicks in the box instead of penalties

very entertaining.

that save from Martinez was a good un.

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #695 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:56:32 pm
There should be loads more indirect freekicks in the box instead of penalties
years since I've seen one.   

That dopey decision aside, kinda interesting to see them.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #696 on: Today at 01:58:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Id imagine scoring from that situation despite how much of a chance it looks is very slim. You'd be better off just smashing it direct and hoping it takes a nick.
100% correct.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #697 on: Today at 01:58:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:56:32 pm
There should be loads more indirect freekicks in the box instead of penalties

Or there should be more competent refs?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #698 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Id imagine scoring from that situation despite how much of a chance it looks is very slim. You'd be better off just smashing it direct and hoping it takes a nick.

Indirect free kick ain't it. So would have to have it nick off an opponent for an own goal. Seems easier to touch it on to a teammate to shoot

Didn't Lille score against us in a very similar manner in Europa league
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #699 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:59:07 pm
Indirect free kick ain't it. So would have to have it nick off an opponent for an own goal. Seems easier to touch it on to a teammate to shoot

Didn't Lille score against us in a very similar manner in Europa league

Yeah that's why I said you'd have to hope it takes a nick. I just think there's much chance of that, given you've got 11 players for it to hit, than taking a touch first and allowing them all to close in on you.
Online Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #700 on: Today at 02:00:24 pm »
As crap as Beto is he puts in a shift. Zirkzeee is lost and contributes less than 0
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #701 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
A quick reminder this clown is the best keeper in the world.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #702 on: Today at 02:00:39 pm »
I take back what I said. Martinez is having a shocker.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #703 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
Villa are Chelseas best creator today.

Mistakes all over the place.

MArtinez got away with that.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #704 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:58:13 pm
Or there should be more competent refs?

Well that too, but I'd change the rule on handball in the area to an indirect freekick unless its going in and a few others like if the ball is going out of the box and a foul occurs
Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
« Reply #705 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:38:53 pm
Jackson has become a player hasn't he? He's putting up the numbers we hoped Nunez would put up

That's what happens when you actually trust players and play them every week to get experience and confidence, instead of clearly not trusting them and dropping them all the time
