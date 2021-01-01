That's not a backpass
Don't see how that's a back pass? He's just controlling the ball?
Var should be changing that
It can't
saved! Then blocked. Mad stuff that
There should be loads more indirect freekicks in the box instead of penalties
Id imagine scoring from that situation despite how much of a chance it looks is very slim. You'd be better off just smashing it direct and hoping it takes a nick.
Indirect free kick ain't it. So would have to have it nick off an opponent for an own goal. Seems easier to touch it on to a teammate to shootDidn't Lille score against us in a very similar manner in Europa league
Or there should be more competent refs?
Jackson has become a player hasn't he? He's putting up the numbers we hoped Nunez would put up
Page created in 0.076 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]