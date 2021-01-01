« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December

Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:02 pm
These fuckers won't let us win.

Neville will ramp it up now as well.

Fromola - its relentless, pointless and jarring. Pack it in, ffs.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Neville's moaning about the amount of sub stoppages

You get 3 sub windows each to make 5 subs

Same as it always was
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:17:26 pm
So how the hell are we currently leading the table then?  ::)
PGMOL are lulling us into a false sense of security.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
I bet Taylor thinks he's done a great job this game too, the thick tw*t
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
I see it's still the same scoreline with zero bookings or anything this half. I'm assuming Arsenal time wasted and rolled around for the whole half and West Ham said "Thanks for the belly tickle, guys"?
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Remember Arsenal fans were crying that the refs were against them? Because they had a few correct decisions given against them?
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Disappointed we havent had a shot of the set piece coach
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:20:08 pm
I bet Taylor thinks he's done a great job this game too, the thick tw*t

When the contents of the brown envelope have been deposited in his offshore account he will know its a job well done
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:21:02 pm
I see it's still the same scoreline with zero bookings or anything this half. I'm assuming Arsenal time wasted and rolled around for the whole half and West Ham said "Thanks for the belly tickle, guys"?
In one
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:18:17 pm
Neville's moaning about the amount of sub stoppages

You get 3 sub windows each to make 5 subs

Same as it always was

He has a half a point as previously you'd be likely to have 4 or 5 sub breaks with double subs and what not, whereas now it's generally 6 regardless. Weird thing to be so bothered about though, especially since it's been a thing for 4 years now.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:17:26 pm
So how the hell are we currently leading the table then?  ::)

How many times have we been top at Christmas? League is rigged.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Has Raheem lost the Gillette gig?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Come on, two foot someone at least
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:22:20 pm
How many times have we been top at Christmas? League is rigged.

Serious question. If you are so convinced the League is rigged, why bother watching it at all? It's not as if you seem to get one iota of enjoyment from it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
5 minutes extra time after Arsenal spent about 20 rolling around on the floor

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Oh Danny
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Ffs Ings how do you pull that
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Should be 15 added with all the time wasted and subs.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:24:10 pm
Ffs Ings how do you pull that

Cause he's rubbish
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:02 pm
These fuckers won't let us win.

Neville will ramp it up now as well.

Follow another sport
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
5 mins ?

6 subs breaks is 3 mins alone

Saka was worth 3
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Now Jorginho is screaming

Fucking worst cheats in the history of English football this current Arsenal side
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 07:24:08 pm
Oh Danny
he should have fallen over and rolled around.
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:21:44 pm
Remember Arsenal fans were crying that the refs were against them? Because they had a few correct decisions given against them?

Remember how long they went on about the decision against them at Newcastle.  Every game for us .
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:02 pm
These fuckers won't let us win.

Neville will ramp it up now as well.

My word :D Respect how utterly relentless you are on here, takes some effort.
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th November - 1st December
A masterclass by Arsenal apparently. Utter fucking shit on a stick football.
