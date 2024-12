As fluid as our manager and style of play transition has been - really excellent - is this the game where we 'revert' back to a more Klopp high energy avalanche style of play just because we have so much recent intense history with these?



We might be bit more fluid, but we are extremely aggressive under Slot as well. We had few spells against Madrid where it was proper 'hunt in packs' stuff, much like under Klopp, followed by rampaging movement and incisive passing in attack. Also we never really lost the quick and dangerous transitions, just look back to the Villa game for those. I don't think we need to change anything, we just need to play well and not get fucked over by referees for once.