The Konate thing is a kick in the knackers...especially going into this week in particular where we will need to rotate and hope the squad copes.



As we saw with the injuries in the second half of last season (and where City and Arsenal have really benefitted the last couple of years without them), its more the complete momentum killer that they can be, including the weeks it takes (once the player is back) to get them back up to speed.



Not sure what to do tomorrow and it will be interesting to see what Slot does regarding RCB/RB. I worry that a cold Trent might struggle if he finds himself up against Doku or Grealish, especially if he isn't exactly 100% fit. But then, you worry that if he goes with Quansah at RCB and Gomez at RB, will Quansah have got past his early season wobbles? He's been protected for a little bit it seems, which is good (progress for a youngster is rarely linear), but it is difficult to then say "right, now we need you and you're up against Haaland!"



Back of your mind you could also be thinking that we have a massive 3 games in quick succession. One more defensive injury and we could be snookered, but VVD is likely going to have to play all these games? Hopefully Tsimikas gets back for at least the derby because i'm not sure Robbo can handle 3 games in quick succession anymore.



Hopefully the lads can do it because this is a massive opportunity. Regardless of how many Arsenal score in other games, if we can win this one (IMO) it is a massive psychological hit to other teams. Just praying the lads can do the business.