The one aspect that worries me for this game with Konate injured is set pieces. I think theres a chance Guardiola will play all of Dias, Ake, Stones, Gvardiol, and Haaland, Stones possibly as the holding midfielder.



That will make them a threat from set plays imo, and considering Konate has the best aerial success rate in Europe (83%), this might be something Pep Allardyce targets. Maybe Slot might decide a couple of selection dilemmas based on height? Gapko over Diaz? Szoboszlai over Jones? Then again, maybe Guadiola and Slot might not look at that aspect at all with them both being total football managers.



Got a feeling that this will actually be a game city play well in but we end up knicking the points.



2-1 Liverpool (Salah, Gapko)