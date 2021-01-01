« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00  (Read 10656 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:06:34 pm
What I thought aswell so Gomez can go across to help with Doku or whoever

But Robbo would be starting 3 times in a week off an international break
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:42:59 pm
depends on Tsimi's availability and fitness.  can't see Robbo going the full 90 even if he starts (assuming we have an option of course)
Can't see it either. He's been his brilliant self... but as soon as he tires, he starts making mistakes, usually around the 60.
Would be great if he can last the full 90 though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm
Not particularly, just made a couple of silly challenges.

I agree mostly, but being where he is, they can lead to pennos or red cards. He's usually better than that, has he lost a touch of pace shaving 1-2% off his level.... that how fine the margins are
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm
Can't see it either. He's been his brilliant self... but as soon as he tires, he starts making mistakes, usually around the 60.
Would be great if he can last the full 90 though.

I think the main issue is that he is trying to buy himself a yard. Against Arsenal and Brighton he dropped off to give himself a yard in the first half of both games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm
Exactly, he's got pace to burn, solid defender and can pass. His problem since his big injuries for me has always been concentrating.. If he can get fired up and hyper focused he could be brilliant again.

Yep, I'd go for him over Quansah on Sunday too. Gonna be a huge month, heck it's gonna be a huge week. I'm sure he'll step up if picked.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
PGMOL reps.
Just one. Two of them provide the width.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:36:44 am »
City will all-in the official.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:18:42 am »
I have been thinking about centre backs and fullbacks for this, Newcastle and Ev. Three in six days. I cant see Trent doing three 90s and so wonder if Gomez does 60 at CB and the Quansah comes on and he moves to replace Trent. The reverse could be done on Wednesday and by Ev, Virg goes off at 60 mins. Load management will be key. This assumes Tsimikas is available to give Robbo some cover and that Bradley is out for the week.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:54:31 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:18:42 am
I have been thinking about centre backs and fullbacks for this, Newcastle and Ev. Three in six days. I cant see Trent doing three 90s and so wonder if Gomez does 60 at CB and the Quansah comes on and he moves to replace Trent. The reverse could be done on Wednesday and by Ev, Virg goes off at 60 mins. Load management will be key. This assumes Tsimikas is available to give Robbo some cover and that Bradley is out for the week.

I dont think you can think like that.

This is arguably one of our biggest matches of recent seasons.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:57:03 am »
Looking forward to the game. First time at Anfield.

Quick question for the regular match goers, as I am only in the hotel tonight, what can I do with my backpack during the game? As I read you cannot bring it into the stadium.

Thanks in advance for the replies
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:58:24 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:57:03 am
Looking forward to the game. First time at Anfield.

Quick question for the regular match goers, as I am only in the hotel tonight, what can I do with my backpack during the game? As I read you cannot bring it into the stadium.

Thanks in advance for the replies

Bag drop at the church across the road from the Kop for £5
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:57:03 am
Looking forward to the game. First time at Anfield.

Quick question for the regular match goers, as I am only in the hotel tonight, what can I do with my backpack during the game? As I read you cannot bring it into the stadium.

Thanks in advance for the replies
Some hotels can help with free storage. Discuss with the receptionist.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:57:03 am
Looking forward to the game. First time at Anfield.

Quick question for the regular match goers, as I am only in the hotel tonight, what can I do with my backpack during the game? As I read you cannot bring it into the stadium.

Thanks in advance for the replies

Youll be pleased to know, there are a number of valet services running outside the ground that will be more than willing to take ownership and care of your rucksack and belongings.
Easily recognisable as they all wear north face attire, also identifiable with having one hand firmly shoved down and in, the front of their matching black north face tracks bottom, for a small fee you can rest assure, that you belongings are in safe and fully licensed hands and can be located by a tagging system many of the valets are on/use.

For anyone else reading this, they will also  mind your car for you, again for some monetary incentive.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:00:27 am »
Think Quansah might play beside Virgil. If its last seasons version, then I would be ok with that. Can understand why most people seem to be thinking Gomez. Guess it depends somewhat on Kostas fitness also - Big Joe can cover both fullbacks.  Anyway - Slot and his boys will know the best line-up.
Cant let Ibou injury shake us. The replacements are well good enough.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:01:57 am »
The best thing for me is I have no worries if it's Gomez or Quansah
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:05:26 am »
I see Arteta has kindly sorted the pre match team talk for us :lmao
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:09:30 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:05:26 am
I see Arteta has kindly sorted the pre match team talk for us :lmao

Is the gobshite talking like City are their biggest challengers to his all conquering side?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:05:26 am
I see Arteta has kindly sorted the pre match team talk for us :lmao
whats he said? Cant find it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 10:05:26 am
I see Arteta has kindly sorted the pre match team talk for us :lmao

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11670/13262946/arsenal-boss-mikel-arteta-warns-liverpool-their-premier-league-form-will-be-difficult-to-sustain-and-gunners-can-bridge-the-gap

What an an arrogant fucking tool. We've no experience of winning a title or being involved in mutiple title races, Mikel!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
The hope is Gomez under Slot's compact unit keeping the level up. Recall last season when it was mentioned by some the less open, more cohesive Slot approach (based on Feyenoord) could improve us: it was dismissed cos 'you can only go down after Klopp' coaching wise.
Well everyone's hailing the solidity these days, need the quicker Gomez now to make a better fist of the new support at centre back, and reestablish himself.
What a time / month to do it too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:25:33 am »
Meh those two injuries have made Wednesday night not very useful at all.

Has to be Gomez for me as Quansah just isnt that good for me yet. Really stuck with no cover at full-back though. No timeframe on Tsimikas or Konate is worrying me.
