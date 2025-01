Spoiler

Pace is picking up a bit now. Aside from Juliette presumably making an appearance on the cafe-cam to stop her old silo from wiping itself out, I can't really see what comes next. Presumably Knox knows that Walker is the mole and lied to her about his plan for the gunpowder, which I can see being a feint that gets them control of the silo and is ultimately what leads to Juliette saving the day. I have no idea about the tunnel at the bottom of the silo, the obvious answer would be that it connects to the other silo's, but I think that's a bit dull and not a good way to take the story.