A really excellent performance all round, every player played their part. Yes they looked dangerous at times, but that was often snuffed out quickly.

I thought we did well first half, on another day we are 2 up, but the second half was relentless. Jones was everywhere, he was incredible, some of his turns on the ball and shimmys past their players were a joy to watch, particularly the one that led to mac nearly getting his second, such a great move with him at the start and end.

I'll be honest I worried for Bradley prior to the game, but what a performance. Grew in confidence and probably should have score a header in the second.

Kelleher is some goalkeeper, gets better game by game. Maybe we will have the 3 best goalkeepers in the world next year? Maybe Courtois might get in the list?



Roberton is a little unlucky with the pen, he shouldn't have jumped in but he catches his toe (only just) sadly it is a pen. The only blemish on his performance, although I do think he struggles with the role he is asked to play. He doesn't really maraud forward as he used to and seems a little restrained, probably by design but I am not sure that gets the best from him.



I also find the away fans interesting in Europe. The last few years I tend to sit closer to them and during you'll never walk alone there always seems so much respect. Yesterday they stopped, were filming, holding ups scarfs, admiring the spectacle and applauded after. Only then starting their own songs, similar with Leverkusen and also in EL last year. Compare that to a premier league game, where its perpetual booing or shouting 'who are yer'. No doubt on sunday they will turn their backs (maybe to hide from the game!). I guess its easier to be less partisan in a foreign country.



Oh and the ref was shite, not that he mad a lot of bad decisions, but some of the free kicks to Real were beyond soft and they bought bookings for our players. He was very uneven.