« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76  (Read 12507 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #560 on: Today at 04:04:03 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline daveymac_4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:01:13 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 12:15:16 am
We were boss but...

imagine Camavinga next to Grav so he can play his proper position as an 8  :-X

He's in the form of his life; He's been our player of the season, possibly the Premier League's player of the season...

RAWK logic = "We should move him to a different position"
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:01:28 am »
Just about dealt with the power and speed of their brilliant midfielders in the first half, dominated them second half.

Camavinga must've thought it was a La Liga game at the Bernabeu getting free kicks whenever anyone looked at him. Couldn't live with it second half when we turned up the heat. Modric still an absolute baller. Bellingham incredible power and technique but couldn't affect the game. Mbappe... real attitude problem. Gotta think maybe you shouldn't have spend seven seasons (seven!) in France having your ego fanned at PSG. Courtois still so so so hard to beat.

Our lads stood up big time. Bradley moment was fantastic. Mac Allister's best game this season, getting back towards his form early in 2024. Curtis fantastic, Grav had his most difficult moments as a six but never ever wavered on the ball. Thought Darwin really worked the defenders first half and unlucky not to score/force a goal. Shame Salah missed the pen to wrap up a very good performance, but huge contribution nonetheless.

Great stuff Reds!

Edit: Endrick what a scruff. Definitely did Ibou intentionally.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,483
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:00:17 am »
Maybe Im biased because Im a Liverpool fan but all season the refs have allowed more fouls on us but blows up if we so much as breathe on the opposition. No yellow for Modric after the yellows he gave us was taking the piss.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:14 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,445
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:12:20 am »
One of those nights we can add to our brilliant European history, every player played his part.
Slots starting to carve out his own part in our history and he hasn't even signed a single first eleven player yet.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:16:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:00:17 am
Maybe Im biased because Im a little fan but all season the refs have allowed more fouls on us but blows up if we so much as breathe on the opposition. No yellow for Modric after the yellows he gave us was taking the piss.
Nothing wrong with being a little fan.
Youll be a big fan one day
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,743
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:28:31 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm
That was a European performance of Liverpool through the ages.Rowdy could of been in there , Keegan to. passing to Salah, Kenny on the end of a Jones pass...its wasn't jsut a Slot Liverpool or a Klopp Liverpool, that was us being us. I grant you not a result that matched the epic nights of the past but a performance that typified all that we love about our club.

Btw you can stick yer double pivots , yer numbers for positions up yer arse...when , as a fan you see a tackle like Bradley's, that's what its all about,  we were playing well before that, but it lifted the team and crowd to a higher level that we continued through the rest or the game.
Great stuff mate. Add in Bradley raiding the penalty box to get on the end of chances then Mo tracks back to RB sums how well each and every one of them played.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:50:03 am »
That tackle by Bradley was outstanding
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,525
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:07:21 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
Actually agree with Slot about the first half. We were fine, but much better in the second, which seems to be a bit of a theme of the season.

I'm sure Arne slept better knowing that
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:07:40 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:53:18 am
Also Madrid were apparently miles ahead of us according to experts. I wonder if anyone noticed that tonight.

Haha completely forgot about that. Best part is they'll no doubt be sticking to that opinion.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,525
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:08:41 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:28:31 am
Great stuff mate. Add in Bradley raiding the penalty box to get on the end of chances then Mo tracks back to RB sums how well each and every one of them played.

Sent a message to Europe last night - you want to win this, you are going to HAVE to beat Liverpool FC
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:09:26 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 01:54:55 am
The tackle and its effect on the crowd was magnificent.

Im no Photoshop creator, but all day I have had an image in my head of Arne dressed as the Roman general Maximus, turning to Bradley and saying: At my signal, unleash Anfield.

I had this vision of Virgil at half time saying to Arne, boss, push that button that says heavy metal, we havent done it for a while, it might be fun.
That first ten minutes of the second half was like when Gandalf throws off his tatty clobber and reveals himself to the world as the white wizard and ring bearer and the Nazgûl shit themselves.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,525
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:10:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:00:17 am
Maybe Im biased because Im a Liverpool fan but all season the refs have allowed more fouls on us but blows up if we so much as breathe on the opposition. No yellow for Modric after the yellows he gave us was taking the piss.

As one of my lads said last nght, refs favour Real Madrid
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,483
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:10:57 am »
Two great goals but no question the moment of the match is when Bradley wipes out Mbappe. I proper cheered at that.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,525
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:11:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:09:26 am
I had this vision of Virgil at half time saying to Arne, boss, push that button that says heavy metal, we havent done it for a while, it might be fun.
That first ten minutes of the second half was like when Gandalf throws off his tatty clobber and reveals himself to the world as the white wizard and ring bearer and the Nazgûl shit themselves.

Dunno if you saw my reply last night, but it was Arne told them to do it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • Meh sd f
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:14:25 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 05:01:28 am
Just about dealt with the power and speed of their brilliant midfielders in the first half, dominated them second half.

Camavinga must've thought it was a La Liga game at the Bernabeu getting free kicks whenever anyone looked at him. Couldn't live with it second half when we turned up the heat. Modric still an absolute baller. Bellingham incredible power and technique but couldn't affect the game. Mbappe... real attitude problem. Gotta think maybe you shouldn't have spend seven seasons (seven!) in France having your ego fanned at PSG. Courtois still so so so hard to beat.

Our lads stood up big time. Bradley moment was fantastic. Mac Allister's best game this season, getting back towards his form early in 2024. Curtis fantastic, Grav had his most difficult moments as a six but never ever wavered on the ball. Thought Darwin really worked the defenders first half and unlucky not to score/force a goal. Shame Salah missed the pen to wrap up a very good performance, but huge contribution nonetheless.

Great stuff Reds!

Edit: Endrick what a scruff. Definitely did Ibou intentionally.
Our CMs were a bit rash in defense in first half, Real could beat our press and exploit the space behind. They could have hurt us but Bellingham and Mbappe were really poor.

In the second half our CMs played a bit lower and more cautiously, and then we had much better control. Cavaminga leaving helped a lot too, he was brilliant.

Lots of players had a great game, in particular our defense. Salah was actually pretty average, considering his outrageous form lately.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:15:06 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:11:11 am
Dunno if you saw my reply last night, but it was Arne told them to do it.

I sent a message to my mates saying its coming and as I hit send, Mac scored. You could sense the fear in Real, they were being hemmed in. There was blood in the water and our sharks were circling.
Really enjoyed that spell.
Pep will be having trouble sleeping.
The only downsides are that shit house challenge on Ibou and Bradleys hamstring
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,294
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:15:46 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 12:15:16 am
We were boss but...

imagine Camavinga next to Grav so he can play his proper position as an 8  :-X

Had we used another No.6 and used Gravenberch as a No.8 we would have probably won 5-0 ...
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:22:28 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:11:11 am
Dunno if you saw my reply last night, but it was Arne told them to do it.
It was a breathtaking spell, reminiscent of us at our best under Klopp, but we also had spells of patient possession too. Overall, a fantastic and dominant performance against the European Champions. Of course, it doesn't count because Madrid had injuries and we didn't  ::)

Because missing the world's #1 keeper, Trent, Tsimikas, and Jota, doesn't count, apparently, plus we have been missing Elliot (99 appearances in the last 2 seasons) for months and our new signing has barely played. Potentially two more injuries last night but we're 'lucky' with injuries supposedly  :butt :butt :butt

Anyway, on to the cheats!!!!
Logged

Online peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:28:37 am »
Do you know what I'm starting hate more and more.  The fact that referee performances aren't even mentioned by pundits / commentators because we get a result in the end.

The ref was absolutely shocking and gave cards out to us for looking at a player wrong and let them get away with so much.  But because we got a result its just swept under the carpet.  Barely got a replay on Salah being mauled in the box yet they get a soft penalty not long after!
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,545
  • Scrubbers
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:33:58 am »
That felt like a semi final never mind a "league" game.  What a night. 
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:43:04 am »
Its not been mentioned on here, but there was another moment of defensive porn in that game other than the Bradley tackle and that was Virgs utter thunderc*nt of a header from a Courtois kick. He went through I cant remember who it was and left him in a dazed heap wondering what the fuck just hit him.

Truly imperious as well as majestic. Those two moments were just as good as goals for me
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:28:37 am
Do you know what I'm starting hate more and more.  The fact that referee performances aren't even mentioned by pundits / commentators because we get a result in the end.

The ref was absolutely shocking and gave cards out to us for looking at a player wrong and let them get away with so much.  But because we got a result its just swept under the carpet.  Barely got a replay on Salah being mauled in the box yet they get a soft penalty not long after!


Rumour has it the referee was David Le-Coote, then other fellas French cousin
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:44:49 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:43:04 am
Its not been mentioned on here, but there was another moment of defensive porn in that game other than the Bradley tackle and that was Virgs utter thunderc*nt of a header from a Courtois kick. He went through I cant remember who it was and left him in a dazed heap wondering what the fuck just hit him.

Truly imperious as well as majestic. Those two moments were just as good as goals for me

Dont forget when he dumped Mbappe on the floor too with a shoulder barge.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:47:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:49 am
Dont forget when he dumped Mbappe on the floor too with a shoulder barge.

I didnt even think it was a freekick!
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,416
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #585 on: Today at 08:48:37 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:15:06 am
I sent a message to my mates saying its coming and as I hit send, Mac scored. You could sense the fear in Real, they were being hemmed in. There was blood in the water and our sharks were circling.
Really enjoyed that spell.
Pep will be having trouble sleeping.
The only downsides are that shit house challenge on Ibou and Bradleys hamstring

Even better was after the second we clearly went back to control, managing games is crucial to staying the course.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:48:48 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:47:11 am
I didnt even think it was a freekick!

It wasnt but still a great moment.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,940
  • Free at last!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #587 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
A really excellent performance all round, every player played their part. Yes they looked dangerous at times, but that was often snuffed out quickly.
I thought we did well first half, on another day we are 2 up, but the second half was relentless. Jones was everywhere, he was incredible, some of his turns on the ball and shimmys past their players were a joy to watch, particularly the one that led to mac nearly getting his second, such a great move with him at the start and end.
I'll be honest I worried for Bradley prior to the game, but what a performance. Grew in confidence and probably should have score a header in the second.
Kelleher is some goalkeeper, gets better game by game. Maybe we will have the 3 best goalkeepers in the world next year? Maybe Courtois might get in the list?

Roberton is a little unlucky with the pen, he shouldn't have jumped in but he catches his toe (only just) sadly it is a pen. The only blemish on his performance, although I do think he struggles with the role he is asked to play. He doesn't really maraud forward as he used to and seems a little restrained, probably by design but I am not sure that gets the best from him.

I also find the away fans interesting in Europe. The last few years I tend to sit closer to them and during you'll never walk alone there always seems so much respect. Yesterday they stopped, were filming, holding ups scarfs, admiring the spectacle and applauded after. Only then starting their own songs, similar with Leverkusen and also in EL last year. Compare that to a premier league game, where its perpetual booing or shouting 'who are yer'. No doubt on sunday they will turn their backs (maybe to hide from the game!). I guess its easier to be less partisan in a foreign country.

Oh and the ref was shite, not that he mad a lot of bad decisions, but some of the free kicks to Real were beyond soft and they bought bookings for our players. He was very uneven.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #588 on: Today at 08:54:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:50:03 am
That tackle by Bradley was outstanding
The assist was a standard pass, but I didn't expect it.

Assist+Motm!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #589 on: Today at 08:55:17 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:54:05 am
The assist was a standard pass, but I didn't expect it.

Assist+Motm!

Think you are downplaying the assist.

His body shape and the weight of pass are perfect.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #590 on: Today at 08:57:35 am »
Just wanted to say... that bodycheck by Virgil on Mbappe was pure gold. ;D
Folded him like a pair of threes in poker.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,494
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #591 on: Today at 09:02:22 am »
The pass by Diaz to Mo before the penalty is unreal.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • Meh sd f
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #592 on: Today at 09:07:24 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:22:28 am
It was a breathtaking spell, reminiscent of us at our best under Klopp, but we also had spells of patient possession too. Overall, a fantastic and dominant performance against the European Champions. Of course, it doesn't count because Madrid had injuries and we didn't  ::)

Because missing the world's #1 keeper, Trent, Tsimikas, and Jota, doesn't count, apparently, plus we have been missing Elliot (99 appearances in the last 2 seasons) for months and our new signing has barely played. Potentially two more injuries last night but we're 'lucky' with injuries supposedly  :butt :butt :butt

Anyway, on to the cheats!!!!
To be fair to Klopp, this Real is not as good as the editions that he faced. Real seemed kind of disjointed, I guess due to all the changes.
Players like Mbappe and Bellingham should do much, much better even if the team as a whole doesnt work.
Great players like Salah, Suarez or Gerrard can/could lift the whole team, rather than sulk

Still a great performance by the reds, really dominant and controlled win. Our defense as a team, especially in the second half, was wonderful.
I think Rafa enjoyed that!
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,491
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #593 on: Today at 09:34:11 am »
An absolutely fantastic display from the whole team yesterday. Every player was on top form and worked their socks off. For me our midfield three was key as they were up against an excellent midfield. In the first half they held their own and in the 2nd their energy ground RM's midfield down. The amount of running that Jones did was exceptional; he has worked so hard to become a top player.

Of the Madrid team, the only player that I would take is Camavinga. He was excellent last night. Yes there are other good players on the Madrid team but I wouldn't take them over our equivalent player. Ok I would possibly take Bellingham also if money was no object. The trouble though with this type of thinking is that the likes of Gravenberch, Jones and Mac Allister would not have played as much and therefore would not have developed as a trio. Sometimes you need to give young players the chance to develop and that means patience. For example, Bradley has become an excellent player but he needed to be eased into the first team. He's still not ahead of Trent but he is one of the best "reserve" right backs around; last night he was MOTM.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
  • ...All the best
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #594 on: Today at 09:35:33 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:07:40 am
Haha completely forgot about that. Best part is they'll no doubt be sticking to that opinion.
Well Vini didn't play innit.
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #595 on: Today at 09:40:44 am »
Think that was the first game where we were consistently brilliant - and the first time we looked like a Slot team.

There'd been moments where we've looked fantastic. But some of it was off the cuff and some was very Klopp. But this was the first time I've seen us play in the way that everyone's saying we're playing: in control and with sharp passing. That first goal was a thing of beauty. Calm with Jones, spots the pass, Mac speeds it up, passes to Bradley, quick return pass, and a lovely finish. Stunning football.

Love what Slot's doing. Especially as he doesn't seem to have set ways of how tactics result in his overall play. Trent has been out wide a lot this season, maintaining width and getting the ball from deep. Bradley, on the other hand, was bursting forward a lot, but through the middle. Slot's so versatile in how he uses the players he's got. Plays to their strengths.

What a fucking result.

Also, I fucking love Nunez.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 