Just about dealt with the power and speed of their brilliant midfielders in the first half, dominated them second half.



Camavinga must've thought it was a La Liga game at the Bernabeu getting free kicks whenever anyone looked at him. Couldn't live with it second half when we turned up the heat. Modric still an absolute baller. Bellingham incredible power and technique but couldn't affect the game. Mbappe... real attitude problem. Gotta think maybe you shouldn't have spend seven seasons (seven!) in France having your ego fanned at PSG. Courtois still so so so hard to beat.



Our lads stood up big time. Bradley moment was fantastic. Mac Allister's best game this season, getting back towards his form early in 2024. Curtis fantastic, Grav had his most difficult moments as a six but never ever wavered on the ball. Thought Darwin really worked the defenders first half and unlucky not to score/force a goal. Shame Salah missed the pen to wrap up a very good performance, but huge contribution nonetheless.



Great stuff Reds!



Edit: Endrick what a scruff. Definitely did Ibou intentionally.