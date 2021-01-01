That felt good, we were easily the better side and once we were a bit braver on the ball in the final third we rinsed them. Bradley and Kelleher should be proud of themselves. Bradley's tackle on Mbappe was not just perfectly timed and critical (he was one touch away from breaking free), but exactly the injection the crowd needed. Before that they were loud but nervous.



For all the noise around some of the players Madrid sign, they don't half underwhelm. Mbappe seems to be struggling when he's not playing shite French teams every week. Endrick is a yard dog. Bellingham - I don't get what he is. He seemed to have all the tools to be a superb all-action midfielder but Ancelotti decided to turn him in to this weird false 9 who drifts in and out of games and pops up with a poachers goal here and there. That was accepted when he was scoring goals but he doesn't half stink the place out sometimes and I've found him incredibly underwhelming to watch for club and country since he moved to Madrid. The appeal about him is that he's good at everything you want in a central midfielder, but he's not technically brilliant enough to be sitting so high up the pitch. Adam Armstrong caused Virgil and Ibou more issues.