We were brilliant against Real Madrid. We saw the best of Klopps style carrying on under Slot with the intensity and pressing. It was a sight to behold. But we also saw Slot-ball coming to the fore, and we were calm in possession and kept the ball well when needed. There was also some good intricate one-touch stuff that Slot has been working on with them, and Mac Allisters goal was a good example of how we can play through defences with neat, fast football, even in tight spaces.
We are going so well, top of the Prem and top of the CL group. I think that was the best Ive seen under Slot so far, all things considered. If we hit a similar level against Man City, we will batter them.
Shoutout to the twelfth man too. So important.