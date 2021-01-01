« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76  (Read 10037 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm »
What a performance, so many positives (hopefully Ibou's ok for the weekend). In great form to take on a badly out of form City.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
We've come a long way from losing to Atalanta at home 0-3 I'll tell you that much.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
What a performance, what a win!

When Robbo gave that pen away I thought we had thrown away all our hard work against the run of play. Kelleher is fast becoming the penalty king though, a great save and followed it up layer with some good saves.

Probably should've been more, and our dominance warranted more goals but Courtios seems to hold something over us so we'll take two anyday. Why Mo decided to smash it all never know, but better to miss today than last Sunday!

That second chance for Macca would've been such a beautiful team goal.

So many good performances we could name them all.

Hope Trent had a good view of both teams from the bench realises what he has here.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm »
Enjoyed the fuck out of that tonight. Just different class to Madrid, and about time we did them over. Fucking nomarks lol.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
We've come a long way from losing to Atalanta at home 0-3 I'll tell you that much.

They must be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Real next ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
We've come a long way from losing to Atalanta at home 0-3 I'll tell you that much.

Dancing outside the chippy after drilling Kysusiti lahti seems a lifetime ago.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm »
On unimportant point...Madrid fans where shit.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Hugely enjoyable game. To dominate Real like that was impressive, really hope we go the distance this year!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm »
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm »
We have owed them that for a while!



Roll on Sunday






The supporters in the stands were fantastic.  :thumbup
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm »

What a night! Not much to add as most of it has been said but thought that was one of Darwins best games. Proper menace and controlled intensity. When he plays like that the lack of goals doesnt matter so much.

Fingers crossed for Ibou and Conor. Yes, Trent is back but its a big ask to expect him to play 90 mins straightaway at full speed.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:00:08 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm
On unimportant point...Madrid fans where shit.



Fort Casel will Fall,

Cause,


You got to fight for what you Want.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
What a night! Not much to add as most of it has been said but thought that was one of Darwins best games. Proper menace and controlled intensity. When he plays like that the lack of goals doesnt matter so much.

Fingers crossed for Ibou and Conor. Yes, Trent is back but its a big ask to expect him to play 90 mins straightaway at full speed.

His name is Joe Gomez...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:07:45 am »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Today at 12:01:31 am
His name is Joe Gomez...
For CB and RB?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:09:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:07:45 am
For CB and RB?
RB and LB! robbo played so many minutes and trent none (plus muscle injury) - could do with a fullback around!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:11:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:09:43 am
RB and LB! robbo played so many minutes and trent none (plus muscle injury) - could do with a fullback around!
Konate does not seem to have ended too well?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:15:16 am »
We were boss but...

imagine Camavinga next to Grav so he can play his proper position as an 8  :-X
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:20:43 am »
If Gomez comes in and remains fit I don't think we'll have a drop off in defence. A lot have forgotten how good he is at centre half, he's proven he's a league title winning one. Quansah should get a chance for minutes at Girona/Southampton etc.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52’ Gakpo 76’
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:23:54 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:11:35 am
Konate does not seem to have ended too well?
I know, but we have another CB. No other right or left back available other than Joe though, so don't think he could be afforded at CB
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:27:33 am »
That felt good, we were easily the better side and once we were a bit braver on the ball in the final third we rinsed them. Bradley and Kelleher should be proud of themselves. Bradley's tackle on Mbappe was not just perfectly timed and critical (he was one touch away from breaking free), but exactly the injection the crowd needed. Before that they were loud but nervous.

For all the noise around some of the players Madrid sign, they don't half underwhelm. Mbappe seems to be struggling when he's not playing shite French teams every week. Endrick is a yard dog. Bellingham - I don't get what he is. He seemed to have all the tools to be a superb all-action midfielder but Ancelotti decided to turn him in to this weird false 9 who drifts in and out of games and pops up with a poachers goal here and there. That was accepted when he was scoring goals but he doesn't half stink the place out sometimes and I've found him incredibly underwhelming to watch for club and country since he moved to Madrid. The appeal about him is that he's good at everything you want in a central midfielder, but he's not technically brilliant enough to be sitting so high up the pitch. Adam Armstrong caused Virgil and Ibou more issues.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:37:56 am »
https://xcancel.com/Dominos_UK/status/1861890906074280326

When fuckin' Dominos take the piss out of you, you know you're finished mbappe.  ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:43:21 am »
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:50:16 am »
Curtis Jones is regarded to be just a squad/fill in player on here by more than a few.
I fucking despair.  :butt
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:53:18 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:50:16 am
Curtis Jones is regarded to be just a squad/fill in player on here by more than a few.
I fucking despair.  :butt
Also Madrid were apparently miles ahead of us according to experts. I wonder if anyone noticed that tonight.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:59:16 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
kelleher will play the remaining group stage games

i can see slot resting ali for premier league games

Yes good shout.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #545 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:50:16 am
Curtis Jones is regarded to be just a squad/fill in player on here by more than a few.
I fucking despair.  :butt
He's been better than Dom all season and it's not even close. Hope he gets the playing time he deserves now. Szoboszlai's decision making, shot selection and actual shooting has been nothing short of worrying most times.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #546 on: Today at 01:00:49 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 12:53:18 am
Also Madrid were apparently miles ahead of us according to experts. I wonder if anyone noticed that tonight.

I'm not sure anyone was saying that going into this one were they?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #547 on: Today at 01:05:23 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:00:49 am
I'm not sure anyone was saying that going into this one were they?
Oh they did.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #548 on: Today at 01:08:17 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:05:23 am
Oh they did.

Who? We've been brilliant and they've been shite. I'd have thought we were favourites pre-game, and we lived up to that expectation, obviously.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #549 on: Today at 01:10:30 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:08:17 am
Who? We've been brilliant and they've been shite. I'd have thought we were favourites pre-game, and we lived up to that expectation, obviously.
The biggest expert on this board. His boys took one hell of a beating.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:16:35 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:10:30 am
The biggest expert on this board. His boys took one hell of a beating.

I didn't know Historical Fool was still posting to be honest.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:18:17 am »
We were brilliant against Real Madrid. We saw the best of Klopps style carrying on under Slot with the intensity and pressing. It was a sight to behold. But we also saw Slot-ball coming to the fore, and we were calm in possession and kept the ball well when needed. There was also some good intricate one-touch stuff that Slot has been working on with them, and Mac Allisters goal was a good example of how we can play through defences with neat, fast football, even in tight spaces.

We are going so well, top of the Prem and top of the CL group. I think that was the best Ive seen under Slot so far, all things considered. If we hit a similar level against Man City, we will batter them.

Shoutout to the twelfth man too. So important.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:23:02 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:23:44 pm
GEETTTT IIIIIINNNNNN!

Huge win ahead of Sunday. If we play like we did there we'll be good enough for three points.

If we play like that against a broken, beaten and scarred Man City we're going to rout them.

I am usually cautious but honestly fuck that right now, I want to believe and last night (3am for me, recently moved to Vietnam) has really given me that hope.

Man City should be taken absolutley seriously, no shadow of a doubt, but this side can do it. I fully believe.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:52:29 am »
Had to miss the game live just watched the replay of it on LFC TV my God we were immense all over the park fantastic result! Just hope Iboue and Conor are OK and there are no other injuries
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #554 on: Today at 01:54:55 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm
That was a European performance of Liverpool through the ages.Rowdy could of been in there , Keegan to. passing to Salah, Kenny on the end of a Jones pass...its wasn't jsut a Slot Liverpool or a Klopp Liverpool, that was us being us. I grant you not a result that matched the epic nights of the past but a performance that typified all that we love about our club.

Btw you can stick yer double pivots , yer numbers for positions up yer arse...when , as a fan you see a tackle like Bradley's, that's what its all about,  we were playing well before that, but it lifted the team and crowd to a higher level that we continued through the rest or the game.

The tackle and its effect on the crowd was magnificent.

Im no Photoshop creator, but all day I have had an image in my head of Arne dressed as the Roman general Maximus, turning to Bradley and saying: At my signal, unleash Anfield.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #555 on: Today at 01:55:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:43:21 am


That tackle was something else it lifted the whole ground and I bet a lot of pubs and living rooms too
