Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76  (Read 9397 times)

Online Red-4-Ever

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm »
What a performance, so many positives (hopefully Ibou's ok for the weekend). In great form to take on a badly out of form City.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
We've come a long way from losing to Atalanta at home 0-3 I'll tell you that much.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
What a performance, what a win!

When Robbo gave that pen away I thought we had thrown away all our hard work against the run of play. Kelleher is fast becoming the penalty king though, a great save and followed it up layer with some good saves.

Probably should've been more, and our dominance warranted more goals but Courtios seems to hold something over us so we'll take two anyday. Why Mo decided to smash it all never know, but better to miss today than last Sunday!

That second chance for Macca would've been such a beautiful team goal.

So many good performances we could name them all.

Hope Trent had a good view of both teams from the bench realises what he has here.
Online kennedy81

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm »
Enjoyed the fuck out of that tonight. Just different class to Madrid, and about time we did them over. Fucking nomarks lol.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
We've come a long way from losing to Atalanta at home 0-3 I'll tell you that much.

They must be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Real next ;D
Offline Bill Shepherd

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
We've come a long way from losing to Atalanta at home 0-3 I'll tell you that much.

Dancing outside the chippy after drilling Kysusiti lahti seems a lifetime ago.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm »
On unimportant point...Madrid fans where shit.
Online Magz50

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Hugely enjoyable game. To dominate Real like that was impressive, really hope we go the distance this year!
Offline Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm »
Online King Kenny 7

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm »
We have owed them that for a while!



Roll on Sunday






The supporters in the stands were fantastic.  :thumbup
Offline Schmarn

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm »

What a night! Not much to add as most of it has been said but thought that was one of Darwins best games. Proper menace and controlled intensity. When he plays like that the lack of goals doesnt matter so much.

Fingers crossed for Ibou and Conor. Yes, Trent is back but its a big ask to expect him to play 90 mins straightaway at full speed.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:00:08 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm
On unimportant point...Madrid fans where shit.



Fort Casel will Fall,

Cause,


You got to fight for what you Want.
Online Ah Fuck Christmas

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
What a night! Not much to add as most of it has been said but thought that was one of Darwins best games. Proper menace and controlled intensity. When he plays like that the lack of goals doesnt matter so much.

Fingers crossed for Ibou and Conor. Yes, Trent is back but its a big ask to expect him to play 90 mins straightaway at full speed.

His name is Joe Gomez...
Online jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:07:45 am »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Today at 12:01:31 am
His name is Joe Gomez...
For CB and RB?
Offline classycarra

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:09:43 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:07:45 am
For CB and RB?
RB and LB! robbo played so many minutes and trent none (plus muscle injury) - could do with a fullback around!
Online jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:11:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:09:43 am
RB and LB! robbo played so many minutes and trent none (plus muscle injury) - could do with a fullback around!
Konate does not seem to have ended too well?
Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:15:16 am »
We were boss but...

imagine Camavinga next to Grav so he can play his proper position as an 8  :-X
Online disgraced cake

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:20:43 am »
If Gomez comes in and remains fit I don't think we'll have a drop off in defence. A lot have forgotten how good he is at centre half, he's proven he's a league title winning one. Quansah should get a chance for minutes at Girona/Southampton etc.
Offline classycarra

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52’ Gakpo 76’
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:23:54 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:11:35 am
Konate does not seem to have ended too well?
I know, but we have another CB. No other right or left back available other than Joe though, so don't think he could be afforded at CB
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:27:33 am »
That felt good, we were easily the better side and once we were a bit braver on the ball in the final third we rinsed them. Bradley and Kelleher should be proud of themselves. Bradley's tackle on Mbappe was not just perfectly timed and critical (he was one touch away from breaking free), but exactly the injection the crowd needed. Before that they were loud but nervous.

For all the noise around some of the players Madrid sign, they don't half underwhelm. Mbappe seems to be struggling when he's not playing shite French teams every week. Endrick is a yard dog. Bellingham - I don't get what he is. He seemed to have all the tools to be a superb all-action midfielder but Ancelotti decided to turn him in to this weird false 9 who drifts in and out of games and pops up with a poachers goal here and there. That was accepted when he was scoring goals but he doesn't half stink the place out sometimes and I've found him incredibly underwhelming to watch for club and country since he moved to Madrid. The appeal about him is that he's good at everything you want in a central midfielder, but he's not technically brilliant enough to be sitting so high up the pitch. Adam Armstrong caused Virgil and Ibou more issues.
