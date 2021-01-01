What a performance, what a win!
When Robbo gave that pen away I thought we had thrown away all our hard work against the run of play. Kelleher is fast becoming the penalty king though, a great save and followed it up layer with some good saves.
Probably should've been more, and our dominance warranted more goals but Courtios seems to hold something over us so we'll take two anyday. Why Mo decided to smash it all never know, but better to miss today than last Sunday!
That second chance for Macca would've been such a beautiful team goal.
So many good performances we could name them all.
Hope Trent had a good view of both teams from the bench realises what he has here.