CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52

Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:17:45 pm
Silly from Robbo
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #121 on: Today at 09:17:54 pm
FFS
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #122 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm
They are so lucky, they have done nothing this half.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #123 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm
Tell me the fix isnt in!

Ref points instantly to the spot.

That is no penalty- not in anyones book.
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #124 on: Today at 09:18:37 pm
Soft as fuck to be fair but it is a penalty
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm
Yes
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #126 on: Today at 09:19:15 pm
Just an Ok second keeper
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #127 on: Today at 09:19:25 pm
Get in, Kelleher!
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #128 on: Today at 09:19:28 pm
Ha ha ha ha

Saved!
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #129 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm
Get in. What a save
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #130 on: Today at 09:19:43 pm
Hes unreal
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #131 on: Today at 09:19:53 pm
That is justice they don't deserve to be level.
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #132 on: Today at 09:19:54 pm
Ha ha have that
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #133 on: Today at 09:20:05 pm
Over  to Duuuuuuuva by the way.

Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #134 on: Today at 09:20:51 pm
61 Oops oh yeah its me. Too busy walking round the living room punching the air
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #135 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm
Bradley is superb
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #136 on: Today at 09:21:43 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 09:20:57 pm
Bradley is superb
Took 3 of them to bring him down !
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #137 on: Today at 09:22:18 pm
63 We break down a dangerous attack and go forward ourselves but it breaks down, we get it back. Games getting a bit feisty.
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52'
Reply #138 on: Today at 09:23:23 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 09:18:37 pm
Soft as fuck to be fair but it is a penalty
yeah maybe but the speed with which he pointed  to the spot is what got me frothing
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #139 on: Today at 09:23:35 pm
65 Gravenberch ball is too long and Courtrois claims but we win it back and Mac Allister finally wins a free kick. Still no yellow card
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #140 on: Today at 09:23:54 pm
Bradley has been the best player on the pitch I reckon 

Ok, Jones and Max maybe.. but still
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #141 on: Today at 09:24:26 pm
Has he lost his yellow card?
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #142 on: Today at 09:24:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:54 pm
Bradley has been the best player on the pitch I reckon 

Ok, Jones and Max maybe.. but still
Incredible performance so far.
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #143 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm
66 Pressing them into mistakes Bradley wins a FK
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #144 on: Today at 09:24:54 pm
Superb pressing by the Reds.
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #145 on: Today at 09:25:42 pm
67 Gakpo on for Darwin
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #146 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:24:26 pm
Has he lost his yellow card?
left them in the dressing room at halftime presumably
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #147 on: Today at 09:26:42 pm
68 Konate makes an error but Madrid are offside
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #148 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:25:42 pm
67 Gakpo on for Darwin
good game from Darwin, hopefully he'll be nice and fired up for City
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #149 on: Today at 09:26:58 pm
Yes
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #150 on: Today at 09:27:04 pm
68 Pen to us. Brilliant play from Diaz and Salah who wins it. Now fully win this Mo PLEASEEEEEE
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #151 on: Today at 09:27:27 pm
What a move it was too!
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #152 on: Today at 09:27:39 pm
Bradley again with a great tackle
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #153 on: Today at 09:28:02 pm
69 wide, sent Courtrois the wrong way but mis-kicks it off the post
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #154 on: Today at 09:28:04 pm
Mo!  Yikes !
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #155 on: Today at 09:28:08 pm
Shit
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #156 on: Today at 09:28:12 pm
Oh no!
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #157 on: Today at 09:28:22 pm
Incredible, Bradley must remember to give Mbappe back at the end of the game
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #158 on: Today at 09:28:50 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 09:28:22 pm
Incredible, Bradley must remember to give Mbappe back at the end of the game

He's been magnificent tonight.
Re: CL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52
Reply #159 on: Today at 09:28:55 pm
Tried to hit the skin off it
