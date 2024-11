I like it!!! Seems these days everyone just want’s to get perfectly to the results and the end goals. I like the idea of enjoying the journey. And we are on an awesome journey just now.



It might be an age thing, but that's why I don't really enjoy discussing football (matches) anymore. The focus is too much on what went wrong and how what the team has been doing will be costing us in the future. I prefer to enjoy the position we are in and savouring the moment instead of worrying about what might happen in the next game. I fully get, that we have achieved nothing so far in terms of winning trophies, but I still want to enjoy the positive feelings of the moment instead of thinking about what negative feelings I might have in five months.