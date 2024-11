Just think it renders the voting part completely and makes it pointless. Obviously the drafting is the best part like.



But when you're 8-5 up and then next thing 7-6 down it just seems odd.



CIT too was leading and then shortly after 9-5 down out of nowhere.



I didn't notice it in previous matches and wouldn't change regardless.



When has it not been? We've always had arguments in these, talk of wivery and conspiracies. In fact, Trend owned up to PMing people to ask them to vote for him awhile back.It's a vote with a bunch of strangers on the internet. Some people probably don't give it as much thought as you might hope. Most people spend 10 seconds or less deciding on which team they're voting for and do so because of a favourite player in one team.If we wanted this to be a serious vote we'd have to do in-thread voting with each voter posting their reasoning. We tried that once and only got about 5 voters in the final. Then we tried forming a committee of (supposedly) knowledgeable and independent RAWKites who would decide on the winners. Seem to recall we got Rossipersiempre and I was retied from drafting so was on it too. But again people complained about bias. So we're where we are with a totally imperfect voting system. Prof's sim was a nice change of pace, but ultimately just random number generation and we can't get him to do that for every draft.Best thing to do is just enjoy the drafting and let whatever happens in the vote happen.