Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November

A Red Abroad

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

12C

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 10:42:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:01:44 pm
a cap would have done it.
On his nose?
I think that fat lip is a sign that he is stressed as well. 
Pressure is telling on him and Mansour will want his pound of flesh for that new contract.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

My little Pony Tony

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
CL Table Tracking

Not sure where they are getting 14 points from for last 16 - at present the bar is at 20 (10+9+1) although this will be going down in the next couple of weeks.
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

B0151?

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
Heavily biased by our results so far (and City and Madrid's) But new format is brilliant and much more interesting.

And tbf it is called Champions League so the league element isn't exactly a betrayal.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Just seen the decision against Villa for what would have been the winner against Juve. Soft as fuck, they were absolutely robbed.
Schmidt

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
Heavily biased by our results so far (and City and Madrid's) But new format is brilliant and much more interesting.

And tbf it is called Champions League so the league element isn't exactly a betrayal.

The issue for me is just the increased games, it's just done out of greed.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Just seen the Martinez save for Villa. Brilliant save, almost as close to being over the line as our one against City. Scooped it out. Comms said thats why hes no 1 in the world. Which is bollocks
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

emitime

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
If the table stayed like that, we'd be in line to play the winner of AC Milan/Man City in the round of 16.
Or the winner of Atletico/PSV.

Only 50/50 to be those fixtures.

Could be Milan v PSV and City v Atletico.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
If the table stayed like that, we'd be in line to play the winner of AC Milan/Man City in the round of 16.
Or the winner of Atletico/PSV.

Its all so tight in that area of the table it could be completely different sides in those positions after the next game week. No point looking too far ahead yet, but staying top feels nice. We should keep winning.
King Kenny 7

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 12:06:56 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm






Am I allowed to do "A Red Abroad"  post. . . . ?








 ;) ;)
A Red Abroad

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 12:21:54 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:06:56 am




Am I allowed to do "A Red Abroad"  post. . . . ?








 ;) ;)

Go for it! :D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

A Red Abroad

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 01:18:23 am
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

My little Pony Tony

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 01:20:59 am
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2024, 11:44:21 am
This is a good little chart from Reddit:



Do you have an update for this table Tubby? As was said at the time

Quote from: jediwarrior on November  8, 2024, 03:54:53 pm
Once we play Madrid ours must take a big dive

(I calculate our to play as (15.797 + 55 + 60) / 3 = 43.599)


"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

12C

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 07:28:20 am
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Just seen the Martinez save for Villa. Brilliant save, almost as close to being over the line as our one against City. Scooped it out. Comms said thats why hes no 1 in the world. Which is bollocks
Courtois is a better keeper, thats why he plays for real and not Villa
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

spider-neil

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 08:01:39 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:28:20 am
Courtois is a better keeper, thats why he plays for real and not Villa

Do you think Courtois is better than Allison?
spider-neil

Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
Today at 08:04:57 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
If the table stayed like that, we'd be in line to play the winner of AC Milan/Man City in the round of 16.
Or the winner of Atletico/PSV.


The most important thing about seeding is that you play the second leg at home. It's the CL you are going to play good teams sooner rather than later.
