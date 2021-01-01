« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November  (Read 1795 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,817
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:48:37 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:47:45 pm
You do make me smile. Thank you.

Glad to be of service '🙂
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm »
Funny how Sporting tonked City
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:46:28 pm
Tradition, its their old goal song from Olympicstadion, and the fans decided they wanted it back!
Ta. I don't remember it getting played when we were there in 81. That said, German beer and young Scousers. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:51 pm by Baby Huey »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,475
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:44:52 pm
Who cares? They've been crap tonight as well. If they play anything like they have the last 3-4 matches we'll slaughter them.
I dont know. They could have easily been two up in both.  Id rather they win so theyre not cranking up the story of the game so much
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,816
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:50:27 pm »
3-0 half time, Bayer Leverkusen absolutely dominant.  Been far too easy.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:51:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:25 pm
Which games are still competitve?

City, Bayern, Barcelona..
The Bayern game isn't too bad. PSG are getting bet and they can't really afford to.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,956
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:51:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:50 pm
Funny how Sporting tonked City
Defense(low and mid block) and counter. Helps to have 5 in midfield as well, and it was one of those days everything just ends up in the net. They had 7 shots vs City 27(?). 4 of those 7 ended up in the backa.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:11 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:50:27 pm
3-0 half time, Bayer Leverkusen absolutely dominant.  Been far too easy.

Thats good for me. 😆
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:51:09 pm
The Bayern game isn't too bad. PSG are getting bet and they can't really afford to.
👍
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:47:19 pm
Sporting are fucking woeful
All that's happened here is that Arsenal have the HT score the cheats should have had but missed a fuck ton of chances before collapsing second half. The cheats battered Lisbon in that opening half. Of course this will lead to our Manc friends thinking it makes Amorim look good when it's nothing but luck that he wasn't on the end of a hiding against the cheats.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,561
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:51:09 pm
The Bayern game isn't too bad. PSG are getting bet and they can't really afford to.

Yep, they arent out of it, but need a result. Even so, its gratifying to see a project with so much money thrown at it continually falling short 😂
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:53:38 pm
Yep, they arent out of it, but need a result. Even so, its gratifying to see a project with so much money thrown at it continually falling short 😂
I love the fact that they fall short every year in this competition. I'm only watching this as I can't watch City or Arsenal, and this is the best of the nights games.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,424
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:56:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:51:15 pm
Defense(low and mid block) and counter. Helps to have 5 in midfield as well, and it was one of those days everything just ends up in the net. They had 7 shots vs City 27(?). 4 of those 7 ended up in the backa.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,956
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:55:30 pm
I love the fact that they fall short every year in this competition. I'm only watching this as I can't watch City or Arsenal, and this is the best of the nights games.
They'll have Ped there in 2 seasons... and they'll still fail.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,475
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:50:27 pm
3-0 half time, Bayer Leverkusen absolutely dominant.  Been far too easy.
Ljinders cant be long in that job now.  Getting stuffed every week
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 