You do make me smile. Thank you.
Tradition, its their old goal song from Olympicstadion, and the fans decided they wanted it back!
Who cares? They've been crap tonight as well. If they play anything like they have the last 3-4 matches we'll slaughter them.
Which games are still competitve?City, Bayern, Barcelona..
Funny how Sporting tonked City
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
3-0 half time, Bayer Leverkusen absolutely dominant. Been far too easy.
The Bayern game isn't too bad. PSG are getting bet and they can't really afford to.
Sporting are fucking woeful
Yep, they arent out of it, but need a result. Even so, its gratifying to see a project with so much money thrown at it continually falling short 😂
Defense(low and mid block) and counter. Helps to have 5 in midfield as well, and it was one of those days everything just ends up in the net. They had 7 shots vs City 27(?). 4 of those 7 ended up in the backa.
I love the fact that they fall short every year in this competition. I'm only watching this as I can't watch City or Arsenal, and this is the best of the nights games.
