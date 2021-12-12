« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November  (Read 240 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,437
Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« on: Today at 09:46:49 am »
TUESDAY 26TH NOVEMBER

Slovan Bratislava V AC Milan 17:45  TNT SPORTS 2
Sparta Prague V Atlético Madrid 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
Barcelona V Brest 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4
Bayer Leverkusen V Red Bull Salzburg 20:00 TNT SPORTS 6
Bayern Munich V PSG 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Inter Milan V RB Leipzig 20:00 TNT SPORTS 5
Abu Dhabi V Feyenoord 20:00 PrimeVideo
Sporting CP V Arsenal 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Young Boys V Atalanta 20:00 TNT SPORTS 7

WEDNESDAY 27TH NOVEMBER

Red Star Belgrade V Stuttgart 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
Sturm Graz V Girona 17:45 TNT SPORTS 10
Aston Villa V Juventus 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Bologna V Lille 20:00 TNT SPORTS 8
Celtic V Club Brugge 20:00 TNT SPORTS 3
Dinamo Zagreb V Borussia Dortmund 20:00 TNT SPORTS 7
Liverpool V Real Madrid 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1
Monaco V Benfica 20:00 TNT SPORTS 6
PSV V Shakhtar Donetsk 20:00 TNT SPORTS 9
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:51 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,437
Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th/26th November
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
Oh, and.....


Quote from: Rhi on Today at 07:14:00 am
Hello people who like predicting things. Why not try your hand at predicting when the Gavle Goat will be burned to the ground instead of football scores? It's loads more fun (sometimes).

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=251001.3800

We need a full house by 1st December. Join in!
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:23:25 pm »
Why the hell did Amazon pick the City game over the Arsenal one?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,463
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm »
Come on Feyenoord, make it 6 on the bounce :thumbup
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
CL Current Tracking Status
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,583
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League Fixtures 26th/27th November
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm »
Any ideas which of the early games will be the better game? Im guessing with the Milan one
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 