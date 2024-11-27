« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024  (Read 12908 times)

Online Robinred

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:50:44 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Only starting 11 prediction I got wrong was Robertson. Thought there was a slim chance he might go with the more in-form left back, Tsimikas. Hes gone with the most experienced one in these situations though

Kostas is injured
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Only starting 11 prediction I got wrong was Robertson. Thought there was a slim chance he might go with the more in-form left back, Tsimikas. Hes gone with the most experienced one in these situations though

Tsimikas is injured mate.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:49 pm
Rio talking absoulte wham again.  "Slot will find out how good his players are tonight". Like most of them have not proved it by now.   ;D

They'll still be rolling this line out when we're lifting cups in May. Over it already, they're waiting for a fuck up so they can dig the knife in, except Arne keeps passing the tests. Maybe they'll finally shut up if we give this shower a doing tonight, but I'm not holding my breath.
Online mc_red22

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #323 on: Today at 07:52:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:50:46 pm
Tsimikas is injured mate.

Well thats a prediction I was never going to get right 😂
Online Knight

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:53:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:31:25 pm
You mean like Pep laughing when City lost to Spurs in the League Cup. Big deal. Bigger fish to fry.

Hasn't won since.

Never take the foot off the gas. Until we have 100% locked up top 8, there are points to be won first.

Yeah momentum is helpful, good point. But I dont think we can put Citys plight down to losing in the LC!
Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:53:39 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Only starting 11 prediction I got wrong was Robertson. Thought there was a slim chance he might go with the more in-form left back, Tsimikas. Hes gone with the most experienced one in these situations though

The injured in form full back Tsimikas? :D
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 07:50:21 pm
Just checking Madrid's bench...

Lunin, Gonzalez, Endrick, Lucas, Vallejo, Ceballos, Garcia, García, Aguado, de Llanos, Yanez.

Kind of pointless in a way because Endrick, the latest young Brazilian wondered they just bought is the only one I recognise. Might be a good sign though, wear them down with focus, concentration and intensity and then ..... destroy them in the second half. That's my plan.
I dunno any of those. Are they any good?
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:54:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:53:48 pm
I dunno any of those. Are they any good?

Endrick, the next Brazilian wonderkid.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:54:35 pm
Endrick, the next Brazilian wonderkid.
Ahh... like the millions out there. ;D
Would've been so Brazlilian if he's name was "Erik"...
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:25:22 pm
Just got to Anfield and theres a buzz about this game. Anyone who thinks this doesnt matter obviously isnt here or going the game. This is a game that matter whatever the context. Confident that tonight will be ours.

Or ever goes the game

C'mon Red men, twat these fuckers
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:55:09 pm
Ahh... like the millions out there. ;D

Nah, he's legit mate.  :D
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm »
This not on Amazon Prime? Was looking forward to no comms. Bollocks.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:56:41 pm »
Pretty much an expected lineup, no need to tinker too much.

Despite how much TNT are trying to hype it, we should just relax and play our game, its not a must win for us.

That sais, hope we smash these.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:55:48 pm
Nah, he's legit mate.  :D
Interesting. Would be great to see him have a runout.
Online mc_red22

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:57:16 pm »
Both teams wearing stunning jackets at least
