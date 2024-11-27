Only starting 11 prediction I got wrong was Robertson. Thought there was a slim chance he might go with the more in-form left back, Tsimikas. Hes gone with the most experienced one in these situations though
Rio talking absoulte wham again. "Slot will find out how good his players are tonight". Like most of them have not proved it by now.
Tsimikas is injured mate.
You mean like Pep laughing when City lost to Spurs in the League Cup. Big deal. Bigger fish to fry.Hasn't won since.Never take the foot off the gas. Until we have 100% locked up top 8, there are points to be won first.
Just checking Madrid's bench...Lunin, Gonzalez, Endrick, Lucas, Vallejo, Ceballos, Garcia, García, Aguado, de Llanos, Yanez.Kind of pointless in a way because Endrick, the latest young Brazilian wondered they just bought is the only one I recognise. Might be a good sign though, wear them down with focus, concentration and intensity and then ..... destroy them in the second half. That's my plan.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I dunno any of those. Are they any good?
Endrick, the next Brazilian wonderkid.
Just got to Anfield and theres a buzz about this game. Anyone who thinks this doesnt matter obviously isnt here or going the game. This is a game that matter whatever the context. Confident that tonight will be ours.
Ahh... like the millions out there.
Nah, he's legit mate.
