Rio talking absoulte wham again. "Slot will find out how good his players are tonight". Like most of them have not proved it by now.



They'll still be rolling this line out when we're lifting cups in May. Over it already, they're waiting for a fuck up so they can dig the knife in, except Arne keeps passing the tests. Maybe they'll finally shut up if we give this shower a doing tonight, but I'm not holding my breath.