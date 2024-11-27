There are so many reasons why we need to beat them tonight, not only does that put us in a prime position for the league table, but what no one seems to mention is that this also puts Real Madrid in a really bad spot, so that they might not make it into the top 8 which is a huge plus. Them having to play another KO round could be great, especially if they could face a good team like City (who still have Juve and PSG to play and almost certainly won't make top 8 ).
Adding to that we have a lot of bad recent history against Real Madrid, there is also a big financial incentive to every game and seeding in KO stages. I want us to be first place after 6 games, as the last two games then are at a stage when we will know better how the prem table looks.