Author Topic: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024  (Read 8435 times)

Offline spider-neil

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:20:57 am
On paper yeah we could win this with our superior attacking forces.

But because it's Madrid, I am shitting bricks as I have experienced a nightmare with them before.

And still bitter about it.

How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:12:41 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:08:23 pm
How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.

I can't understand the mentality of anyone who wants to roll over for these because we have City on Sunday. Luckily I don't think the players, Slot, or the fans in the stadium will see it that way
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:08:23 pm
How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.

I've always said with Madrid we get them at the worst time. 14/15 - we were fucking rank all season and Rodgers played the reserves in the away game. 17/18 - it was a year too early for us, we only just scraped top 4 on the last day. We had a poor goalkeeper and they crocked our best player early in the game. 20/21 - all our centre backs were injured. 21/22 - should have won the game but we were running on empty that month after the schedule we had. We were physically and mentally spent. 22/23 - we had no midfield, so were just cut apart at Anfield after we gave it our best for half an hour.

If we'd played them in 18/19, 19/20 or in the 21/22 knockouts (rather than final) then we'd have probably beat them.

We get them at a good time tonight, but at the same time it's just a group game, there's less jeopardy on it for us and we have a bigger game at the weekend.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:40:54 am
The reward for winning this game isn't just top 8. The reward also includes being able to play our B team in the final two group games in January while our competitors have to field their full teams and in City's case have another 2 games on top of that. The increased pressure on the first teams round that time always leads to injuries that cause problems for the rest of the season.

On the face of it losing this game shouldn't prevent us from qualifying however winning it gives us a potentially big advantage over our rivals in the league in the second half of the season.

If we win tonight I think it's a great opportunity in the final three matches to rotate. It's not even about just giving starters a rest, it'd just become a great opportunity for the likes of Elliott and Chiesa to get full matches if they come back fit. Joe Gomez is barely playing at all. It could have a really positive knock on effect for the other competitions we're involved in, even if they're only coming off the bench in the league. Quansah/Morton could get gametime too. I understand people would see us rotate heavily tonight but it's a great chance to take all the pressure of three matches against a Madrid side missing multiple key men.

I think we could make changes against Girona/Lille/PSV and still win them all. We won't even need to win them all, I'd take a couple of wins and a draw from the final four matches, that'd probably be enough to finish in the top few spots.
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:37:38 pm »
I can't stand the fact that we've been their bitch for years now. There is no team I want us to beat more than Madrid right now.
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm »
There are so many reasons why we need to beat them tonight, not only does that put us in a prime position for the league table, but what no one seems to mention is that this also puts Real Madrid in a really bad spot, so that they might not make it into the top 8 which is a huge plus. Them having to play another KO round could be great, especially if they could face a good team like City (who still have Juve and PSG to play and almost certainly won't make top 8 ).

Adding to that we have a lot of bad recent history against Real Madrid, there is also a big financial incentive to every game and seeding in KO stages. I want us to be first place after 6 games, as the last two games then are at a stage when we will know better how the prem table looks.
Online Geezer08

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm »
Horrible fixture!

Regardless of how crap they are, they always seem to have our number! Last time we beat them, was that the 4-0 with Gerrard and Torres running wild?
Online weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:27:57 pm »
Looking at the table, they really need this more than us tonight. We play at our best, we will beat them and hopefully put them in the bottom eight. I can but dream.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 01:14:59 pm
Horrible fixture!

Regardless of how crap they are, they always seem to have our number! Last time we beat them, was that the 4-0 with Gerrard and Torres running wild?

Yeah we won the first 3 times we ever played and they have won 7 of the last 8 with the only draw being the 0-0 in 20/21.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
Hoping it's a big atmosphere tonight even if many eyes are on Sunday. The first few matches must have left Slot a bit disappointed with the crowd but the games against Leverkusen/Brighton/Villa have had some really enjoyable moments from an atmospheric perspective. If we can better that for these two upcoming games we'll win both IMO.

The crowd especially is vital on Sunday. If we turn up I just can't see past another victory.
