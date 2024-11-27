« previous next »
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:20:57 am
On paper yeah we could win this with our superior attacking forces.

But because it's Madrid, I am shitting bricks as I have experienced a nightmare with them before.

And still bitter about it.

How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
Reply #161 on: Today at 12:12:41 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:08:23 pm
How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.

I can't understand the mentality of anyone who wants to roll over for these because we have City on Sunday. Luckily I don't think the players, Slot, or the fans in the stadium will see it that way
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
Reply #162 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:08:23 pm
How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.

I've always said with Madrid we get them at the worst time. 14/15 - we were fucking rank all season and Rodgers played the reserves in the away game. 17/18 - it was a year too early for us, we only just scraped top 4 on the last day. We had a poor goalkeeper and they crocked our best player early in the game. 20/21 - all our centre backs were injured. 21/22 - should have won the game but we were running on empty that month after the schedule we had. We were physically and mentally spent. 22/23 - we had no midfield, so were just cut apart at Anfield after we gave it our best for half an hour.

If we'd played them in 18/19, 19/20 or in the 21/22 knockouts (rather than final) then we'd have probably beat them.

We get them at a good time tonight, but at the same time it's just a group game, there's less jeopardy on it for us and we have a bigger game at the weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
Reply #163 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:40:54 am
The reward for winning this game isn't just top 8. The reward also includes being able to play our B team in the final two group games in January while our competitors have to field their full teams and in City's case have another 2 games on top of that. The increased pressure on the first teams round that time always leads to injuries that cause problems for the rest of the season.

On the face of it losing this game shouldn't prevent us from qualifying however winning it gives us a potentially big advantage over our rivals in the league in the second half of the season.

If we win tonight I think it's a great opportunity in the final three matches to rotate. It's not even about just giving starters a rest, it'd just become a great opportunity for the likes of Elliott and Chiesa to get full matches if they come back fit. Joe Gomez is barely playing at all. It could have a really positive knock on effect for the other competitions we're involved in, even if they're only coming off the bench in the league. Quansah/Morton could get gametime too. I understand people would see us rotate heavily tonight but it's a great chance to take all the pressure of three matches against a Madrid side missing multiple key men.

I think we could make changes against Girona/Lille/PSV and still win them all. We won't even need to win them all, I'd take a couple of wins and a draw from the final four matches, that'd probably be enough to finish in the top few spots.
