How can you not have PTSD against them seeing has they have beaten us in two CL finals. Theyve had our number for a while on and off the pitch.



I've always said with Madrid we get them at the worst time. 14/15 - we were fucking rank all season and Rodgers played the reserves in the away game. 17/18 - it was a year too early for us, we only just scraped top 4 on the last day. We had a poor goalkeeper and they crocked our best player early in the game. 20/21 - all our centre backs were injured. 21/22 - should have won the game but we were running on empty that month after the schedule we had. We were physically and mentally spent. 22/23 - we had no midfield, so were just cut apart at Anfield after we gave it our best for half an hour.If we'd played them in 18/19, 19/20 or in the 21/22 knockouts (rather than final) then we'd have probably beat them.We get them at a good time tonight, but at the same time it's just a group game, there's less jeopardy on it for us and we have a bigger game at the weekend.