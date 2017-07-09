The last time a LFC manager rested players for a CL game against R. Madrid, it was the beginning of the end for him.



Completely different scenario. We were 7th in the PL when we played them in early November and Real Madrid were the only team of any real quality in our CL group. In the league, we had started terribly. Prior to going to the Bernabeu, we had lost to Newcastle and West Ham away, been beaten by Villa at home, drew to Hull and Everton (the latter thanks to Jagielka's late goal) at home and barely squeaked by QPR last minute.Our CL form was just as bad. We had struggled to beat Ludogorets at home, had lost to Basel away and been thrashed 0-3 at home by Real Madrid. Rodgers decided to rest players with an upcoming match against Chelsea in mind and with the belief that we'd gain qualification by wining our last two CL group games. We drew away to Ludogorets (throwing away a lead in the last few minutes) and struggled to a late draw against Basel at home. Incidentally we ended up losing the Chelsea game and the following one away to Palace.This time around, we are top of the league with a chance to put a cushion between ourselves and Man City. Although beating Real Madrid would be great, we pretty much only need to win one of our final games to avoid the playoff and rest some players. Although I doubt he would do it, with a hectic December schedule coming up rotating a few players with an eye ahead to fixtures against Man City, Newcastle and Everton might be the most pragmatic thing Slot could do.