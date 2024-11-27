« previous next »
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024  (Read 223 times)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« on: Today at 05:20:36 pm »

Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Wednesday 27 November, 8pm
Anfield
Referee: François Letexier

There are few greater European glory ties than Liverpool vs Real Madrid, even if theyve seemed to have our number as of late. Two finals, one where our best player was crippled and our goalkeeper concussed in the first half, the other where they soaked up pressure and hit us with a sucker punch on the break. But the most recent memories will be from two years ago, when we scored two early goals at Anfield, only to be overwhelmed by a Vinicius and Benzema-inspired swarm afterwards. I cant remember ever watching a game where the mood at the pub collapsed as comprehensively as that first leg. The second was academic.

But it didnt used to be like this. It didnt used to be like this at all.

Historically, some of our biggest wins were against Real. We still sing about the 1981 final, when Alan Kennedy scooped the ball over the keeper and ran onto the athletics track to celebrate. The next time we played them was in 2008-09, when an inspired Gerrard-led side put the briefly seen Robben/Sneidjer/Cannavaro side to the sword at Anfield. There were the 2014/15 group stage matches, but I dont think anyone takes those seriously given the massive imbalance even before kick-off.

Well, here we are in 2024. Different manager and different circumstances, even if much of the personnel remain the same. Weve got off to a flyer in all competitions  16 wins, two draws and one freak loss to a Nottingham Forest team who somehow morphed into a Champions League side while nobody was watching, and were eight point clear at the top of the league. Our last European game involved us spanking Bayer Leverkeusen, handing them their first away loss in 32 games in a 4-0 thumping, pushing us to clear to the top of the CL standings.

We'll be lining up in the familiar 4-2-1-3, with Ali, Trent and Jota all likely to remain out, but Tsimikas relatively likely to return. I'd expect Luis Diaz to be back in the forward line, possibly replacing Nunez, Jones may well come into the starting 11 given his recent form, and Tsimikas is a possibility at left back. Other than that, we should be looking at a similar starting 11 to the Southampton game.

And what of Real Madrid? Well, theyve struggled to settle into the Mbappe era so far, now stuck with two top attacking players who both come in from the left, as well as a depleted and injury-hit defence. Mbappes entry into the team combined with midfield metronome Toni Krooss exit has also meant Jude Bellingham has been pushed back into a less attacking, more box-to-box role. While theyre second in La Liga and have beat Stuttgart and Dortmund relatively comfortably, theyve lost to Lille and Milan as well as being hammered by Barcas kids in the seasons first Classico.

So how will they line up? As things stand, first choice right back Dani Carvajal and centre back Eder Militao are both out for the season, while Rodrygo, Alaba, Tchouameni, Lucas Vasquez (their Stevie Nicol) and, most importantly, Ballon dor candidate Vinicius Jr are all out for this match.

Other than that, we should expect to see a slanted 4-4-2 with Valverde filling in at right back, Fran García at left back replacing an apparently grumpy Ferland Mendy and Rudiger partnering youth product Raul Ascensio in defence, Camavinga and Modric in central midfield being flanked by Belllingham and young winger Arda Guler, and Mbappe joined in the front two by one of Brahim Diaz and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick. Courtois is fit again and should start in goal.

Can I be blunt? I loathe Real. Not just the Ramos shithousery, but their soulless Galactico policy, their horribly entitled fans and their despicable tapping up of Alonso, Owen, Macca and, if you believe the press, Trent. Fortress Anfield needs to be as loud as its ever been and we have to be flying into them from the whistle. Gravenberch and Mac Allister have both looked splendid this season and we need them and Szobo or Jones to outwork and outpass the Real midfield, preventing them from taking control of the game the way Latin sides have in the past against us, and Virj and Konate need to hold firm against Mbappe. I also expect Slot to set the team up to go at Real, just as I expect Salah and Diaz or Gakpo to go at their full backs.

This is it, these are the games its all about, where we find out if This Means More is just a corporate slogan or not. Lets reclaim the bragging rights from these bastards.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm »

Thanks to the OP ! :wave

Not the Madrid we've been used to this season but more than enough talent to give us a game .

Loathe these with a vengence so hope we get stuck in to them from the off !
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
can see bradley starting again no point risking trent against his new club
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm »
Nice work Sheer, thanks
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:45:17 pm »
If true, Vinicius being out is big as he's been our  biggest thorn whenever we have met.

With the buffer we have in the CL there are, of course, arguments for keeping our powder dry for City next weekend but:-

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:20:36 pm


Can I be blunt? I loathe Real. Not just the Ramos shithousery, but their soulless Galactico policy, their horribly entitled fans and their despicable tapping up of Alonso, Owen, Macca and, if you believe the press, Trent. Fortress Anfield needs to be as loud as it’s ever been and we have to be flying into them from the whistle. Gravenberch and Mac Allister have both looked splendid this season and we need them and Szobo or Jones to outwork and outpass the Real midfield, preventing them from taking control of the game the way Latin sides have in the past against us, and Virj and Konate need to hold firm against Mbappe. I also expect Slot to set the team up to go at Real, just as I expect Salah and Diaz or Gakpo to go at their full backs.

This is it, these are the games it’s all about, where we find out if This Means More is just a corporate slogan or not. Let’s reclaim the bragging rights from these bastards.



This...!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm »
Thanks Sheer Magnetism.

I remember that 4-0 in 2009. Around that period, it was really normal to smash teams like that in Europe. It was really fun.

Anyway, we are at home and we've not qualified yet so let's go as strong as possible. This is the most important game for now not the one at the weekend. The Vinicius shows why it's difficult to predict future results. An injury here or there can change the outlook.
