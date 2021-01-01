Poll

Who wins the match?

Card Cheat
Hazell

Voting closes: Today at 08:38:09 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell  (Read 134 times)

Offline NICHOLLS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« on: Yesterday at 08:38:09 pm »


Player evaluation: only performances from the 1992-93 season onwards are to be evaluated (including domestic cup and European Cup competitions).

Choose your winner!

__________________________________________Last 14: Card Cheat vs Hazell___________________________________________

Card Cheat                                      V                                           Hazell


Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,143
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm »
Is Gullit injured?
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,117
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm »
Need to give this one some thought, but I think Hazell might have it. Love CC's choice of personnel and graphics  :D  but I think I'd have preferred to see Sosa and Eto'o switched or more of a straight 433. Hazell's team seems more balanced, even though he's now outed himself as a racist with that right back pick.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,946
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
Is Gullit injured?
Materazzi sent off too, not gonna be easy for CC to win this one with 9 men on the field...
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,982
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm
Materazzi sent off too, not gonna be easy for CC to win this one with 9 men on the field...

Etoos hat trick plus the 7 other goals gives them something to hold onto at least.
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,946
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Etoos hat trick plus the 7 other goals gives them something to hold onto at least.

Gullit chipped in too before the injury by the looks of it. Or maybe that's how he got injured?

Have to say I'd completely forgotten about Taglialatela! Had to google him. Naples' Batman.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:33:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
Is Gullit injured?

It's to signify it's post 80s, post knee injury Gullit, tearing it up in the free role for Samp, and also because I desperately wanted to use all available icons on the squad builder.

Albertini has a lot to do, there's a chance he'll get eaten alive by Vidavids but that's where the greatest of all time and Materrazi step in with Mussi (WC finalist) to form a three. Keeper who's used to putting in a shift and then punting it high and long into the channels for the front 5-7 to work their jazz.

Kaka and Signori worry me, Hazzell has a sweet front four with perfect protection, but I like to think weak link Stephen de Frij balances it all out.

Basketball score  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:46 am by Card Cheat »
Logged

Online Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Card Cheat vs Hazell
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
Need to give this one some thought, but I think Hazell might have it. Love CC's choice of personnel and graphics  :D  but I think I'd have preferred to see Sosa and Eto'o switched or more of a straight 433. Hazell's team seems more balanced, even though he's now outed himself as a racist with that right back pick.

Defo lacking balance. I think I was conscious of getting the forwards I wanted and never got round to picking a good old fashioned CDM clogger. Just had to have Gullit, that Samp comeback against Milan in '93 is good times all over. I almost drafted David Platt ffs.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 