« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's  (Read 14947 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #240 on: Today at 01:07:45 pm »
Excited for Elliot to be on the bench
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,360
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #241 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 12:47:58 pm
We'll score 2-3 goals today, sure about it. My only concern is our defending

Team that's conceded 6 all season v a team that has scored 7?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,359
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,650
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:08:39 pm »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,411
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm »
Very very very windy today on the south coast
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:10:08 pm »
Good job Southampton like to play football. This wind would make it pretty brutal if they were an agricultural outfit. I'm liking the team, particularly giving most of the South American lads a break. Shame Trent was actually injured rather than just 'injured'.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:01:10 pm
Looks like Arne has given up on Nunez and put him in defence
The way Nunez presses and defends... might not be a bad idea. He can then occasionally hit them on th counter...  "False 9" in the truest sense! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,492
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:08:43 pm
Very very very windy today on the south coast
Pretty windy in here as well, it seems
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #248 on: Today at 01:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:10:08 pm
Good job Southampton like to play football. This wind would make it pretty brutal if they were an agricultural outfit. I'm liking the team, particularly giving most of the South American lads a break. Shame Trent was actually injured rather than just 'injured'.
to be honest though in today's conditions Trent's strengths - long rang passing - are weakened.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #249 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Whats happened to Chiesa?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #250 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:10:55 pm
Pretty windy in here as well, it seems
Pretty windy where I am too...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,411
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:11:53 pm
Whats happened to Chiesa?
Too early I would suspect. Nearly there though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:13:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:59:06 pm
That defense is the best in the league mate. Why would it be a concern?
Midfield, I may give you.

gravy proving he is one of the best no 6 on current form
jones playing into form
only worry is szobo and its just the whiners. thought he is playing a more important role in midfield giving it the legs and physicality. thus the lack of goals. think he is sacrificing his normal attacking role for a more compact and cohesive unit. part of the reason we are conceding less is him.

feeling that darwin needs to be on point and a bit more clinical today. especially if we dont create as many chances
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:10:55 pm
Pretty windy in here as well, it seems
reminds me of way back when an oppo defender booted the ball into touch out of desperation - huge calls of "Windy!!!" from the kop.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:13:30 pm »
When its windy you've got to keep it on the floor so it suits both teams really.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:13:30 pm
When its windy you've got to keep it on the floor so it suits both teams really.
yep, so the condition of the pitch becomes a factor as well.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:15:49 pm »
I'd be starting Diaz here, regardless, he'll run them ragged whenever he gets on
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,893
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:20:19 pm »
Wonder if Dom will play his usual role or Mac Allister's?
Logged

Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Remember years ago when it was that windy that when Jim Leighton kicked the ball from his hands the wind brought it straight back to him.

Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm »
The stream Im watching is showing the interview between Ratboy and Amorim as the build up to our match ?🤷🏻‍♂️
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #260 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
Arsenal and City get half our injuries and it's plastered everywhere, us and Utd to be fair it's brushed over.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #261 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:28:10 pm
Arsenal and City get half our injuries and it's plastered everywhere, us and Utd to be fair it's brushed over.
It's because our squad is better quality though. Whenever somoene brings that up, it makes me proud rather than annoyed, to be honest.
That's why I've been quite irritated about how Arteta's blinded the Arsenal fans into not criticising him for his recruitement, but instead they're sitting outside the gates, like Job on the trash heap, in sackcloth and ash- "Oh, woe is me!".
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:06 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #262 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm »
Is the wind up & down or across the pitch?

Couple of quid on a goalie goal (if the winds in the right direction)
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,477
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #263 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm »
A lot will depend on Kelleher keeping his passing short today and us playing out from the back. Southampton will press us really high and we have to deal with it. Without Trent inverting Jones and Szobozslai need to show deeper for the ball and help Gravenberch out.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,359
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #264 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:27:42 pm
The stream Im watching is showing the interview between Ratboy and Amorim as the build up to our match ?🤷🏻‍♂️

An hour build up before our match. They are just filling time.

That's the benefit of having a mute button. Didn't hear a word.. ;D

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #265 on: Today at 01:36:08 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:31:45 pm
An hour build up before our match. They are just filling time.

That's the benefit of having a mute button. Didn't hear a word.. ;D

Ive Just switched the telly off , wait til kick off
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #266 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:30:01 pm
It's because our squad is better quality though. Whenever somoene brings that up, it makes me proud rather than annoyed, to be honest.
That's why I've been quite irritated about how Arteta's blinded the Arsenal fans into not criticising him for his recruitement, but instead they're sitting outside the gates, like Job on the trash heap- in sackcloth and ash, wallowing in their supposed "misery".
It's the pass they are given that never seemed to be given to Klopp, and Ten hag.
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #267 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm »
Hoping Southampton's possession style will make them susceptible to our counter attacks. And fingers crossed the weather doesn't make things too unpredictable and chaotic - that might actually help them since their usual dogmatic approach doesn't seem to be faring particularly well in the PL thus far.

Any game in a title race is nerve-wracking to me by default, but there won't be many away games that are easier than this on paper. Just get the job done, by any means, with any score.

Interested to see Dibling as looked talented from the highlights I've seen.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #268 on: Today at 01:39:50 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 01:37:18 pm
It's the pass they are given that never seemed to be given to Klopp, and Ten hag.
"London's finest"
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #269 on: Today at 01:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:30:48 pm
A lot will depend on Kelleher keeping his passing short today and us playing out from the back. Southampton will press us really high and we have to deal with it. Without Trent inverting Jones and Szobozslai need to show deeper for the ball and help Gravenberch out.
Yeah, they play good football and part of that, is pressing high. That does create space somewere else on the pitch, so hopefully, we are alert to that.
They have the second highest passing and accuracy stats behind City.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #270 on: Today at 01:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:30:48 pm
A lot will depend on Kelleher keeping his passing short today and us playing out from the back. Southampton will press us really high and we have to deal with it. Without Trent inverting Jones and Szobozslai need to show deeper for the ball and help Gravenberch out.

Yep gonna be a battle to be creative without Trent and Mac in there but we should hopefully have too much for them.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,172
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #271 on: Today at 01:44:36 pm »
imagine if we just lost 1-0
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,779
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #272 on: Today at 01:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:44:36 pm
imagine if we just lost 1-0

It's entirely possible. Wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world. RAWK would be bedwetters galore though.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,131
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #273 on: Today at 01:53:03 pm »
Didn't realise that Lallana had gone back to Southampton
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #274 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:44:36 pm
imagine if we just lost 1-0

Wouldn't be great, but we have the room for error to account for it.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #275 on: Today at 01:55:27 pm »
A huge opportunity given to us. Lets not fuck this up.

Focus and destroy them.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,131
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #276 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Wouldn't be great, but we have the room for error to account for it.
these are the games we need to take advantage of, a draw wouldn't be a disaster but we should be far too good for them
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 