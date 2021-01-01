Am I right in thinking MacAllister is nursing a wee injury? Add to jet lag, you don't want to risk it.
The forecast is awful; some internet rumours there might even be a postponement.
Ouch! Sounds painful! How did he get that?
Quite windy, bit of rain but temperature up to 17 (61) at 2pm according to BBC weather. Tops off weather for geordieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2637487
I just came back from a walk. It's crazy how mild it is. It feels above the 14C my weather app claims.
At 3am? I read an earlier post from you on another subject. You okay, mate?
Yeah. I often go for walks at this time. Nice and quiet.
The weather at Southampton doesnt even look that bad according to the Met Office!beat not be called off as Im up at 4-45 to go to it
