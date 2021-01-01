« previous next »
Author Topic: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's  (Read 10101 times)

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:38:06 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:27:10 pm


Am I right in thinking MacAllister is nursing a wee injury? Add to jet lag, you don't want to risk it.
Ouch! Sounds painful! How did he get that?
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:52:06 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:27:10 pm


Am I right in thinking MacAllister is nursing a wee injury?

What happens on tour stays on tour
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:01:14 am »
The forecast is awful; some internet rumours there might even be a postponement.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:16:39 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:01:14 am
The forecast is awful; some internet rumours there might even be a postponement.

Quite windy, bit of rain but temperature up to 17 (61) at 2pm according to BBC weather. Tops off weather for geordies

https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2637487
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:55:37 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:38:06 am
Ouch! Sounds painful! How did he get that?

Pissing into the wind during a snow storm, apparently,
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:57:04 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:16:39 am
Quite windy, bit of rain but temperature up to 17 (61) at 2pm according to BBC weather. Tops off weather for geordies

https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2637487

I just came back from a walk. It's crazy how mild it is. It feels above the 14C my weather app claims.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:04:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:57:04 am
I just came back from a walk. It's crazy how mild it is. It feels above the 14C my weather app claims.

At 3am? I read an earlier post from you on another subject. You okay, mate?
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:06:01 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:04:46 am
At 3am? I read an earlier post from you on another subject. You okay, mate?

Yeah. I often go for walks at this time. Nice and quiet.
