Author Topic: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's  (Read 9862 times)

Offline Hazell

  Legacy Fan
  RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,571
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:38:14 pm
feels huge now, wasn't nervous and now I am. What a lovely hobby this is.

Definitely!
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,353
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm »
Just win lads, any which way you can
Jurgen YNWA

Offline RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,414
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:06:55 pm »
They got 4 points so far

Nothing to fear
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,445
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:04:19 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:06:55 pm
They got 4 points so far

Nothing to fear

Away games are always difficultunless youre Spurs.
Offline koptommy93

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
  • @tharris113
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm »
Weirdly I have a vague memory of McCarthy playing out of his skin against us for Reading once
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,571
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm
Weirdly I have a vague memory of McCarthy playing out of his skin against us for Reading once

When Suarez was here I think?
Offline koptommy93

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
  • @tharris113
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm
When Suarez was here I think?
Just looked it up, it was on my 20th birthday which is probably why it stuck in there!
Online RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm »
Great OP Dougle.

Excited for this. Nice to have club football back too
Offline kop306

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
2 - 0 win tomorrow

virg and ibou solid at the back
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm »
you know what, id be an absolute heretic on this one and play Gomez at lb Tsimikas at lw and Endo, in order to rest Robbo, all the Latin's and Gravenberch for the following two games. If we could grind it out it would be immensely helpful. We'd have a great bench just in case obviously.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,612
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm
you know what, id be an absolute heretic on this one and play Gomez at lb Tsimikas at lw and Endo, in order to rest Robbo, all the Latin's and Gravenberch for the following two games. If we could grind it out it would be immensely helpful. We'd have a great bench just in case obviously.
Why not finish the game with those changes? Start quickly, score a couple, ease off the gas and give rest to players who need it.
Offline JC the Messiah

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm
you know what, id be an absolute heretic on this one and play Gomez at lb Tsimikas at lw and Endo, in order to rest Robbo, all the Latin's and Gravenberch for the following two games. If we could grind it out it would be immensely helpful. We'd have a great bench just in case obviously.

Never.

He'll go full strength tomorrow with who is available
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,364
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm »
Why do we have a squad if all we are going to do is use the same team each time. These are the games where we can make a couple of changes, before the other games we have coming up.
Offline JC the Messiah

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Why do we have a squad if all we are going to do is use the same team each time. These are the games where we can make a couple of changes, before the other games we have coming up.

Slot's not going to play Southampton with a "weakened" side, other than where injuries or fitness comes into account. So maybe Gakpo plays ahead of Diaz - whereas he might have gone the other way round without taking into account the internationals (as an example).

He's not going to suddenly play players in different positions and disrupt the general formation and lineup.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Why do we have a squad if all we are going to do is use the same team each time.

We dont use the same team each time, the squad means we can cover injuries, and the squad means we can make substitutes during matches.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm

He's not going to suddenly play players in different positions and disrupt the general formation and lineup.

Ya i know  Thats why its a good thing he's the coach and not me. i think id do it. Gomez and Tsimakas both looked good in the training clips and Macs had the shit kicked out of him all year already. I want to rest several of them.  Arne its a nil probability.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,400
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:03:50 pm »
Huge game this. Need to fight like fuck
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,445
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm »
The shit just got real.
Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Why do we have a squad if all we are going to do is use the same team each time. These are the games where we can make a couple of changes, before the other games we have coming up.

Saints game is bigger than Madrid, given where we sit in CL and PL respectively.  Itll be massive going into a home game v city 8 points ahead, with obviously the possibility of being 11 points clear of city after next Sunday.

Whereas in the CL, given our current position, a loss v Madrid is not disastrous.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,612
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:16:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Why do we have a squad if all we are going to do is use the same team each time. These are the games where we can make a couple of changes, before the other games we have coming up.
We have been doing that, Jill. We've been giving key players rest whenever we can. Our only worry is in midfield where we are short and will be short until Elliott returns. Injuries can happen to anyone at any time, but I think only Macca is at serious risk of cumulative fatigue.

Plus, Slot and his team seem to be doing a much better job with player conditioning and recovery. I'm absolutely impressed!
Offline jlb

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm »
Can only see Diaz, Macca and maybe Robbo being rested. I expect all the other regulars to start. VvD has played 1 match in 2 weeks, Gakpo and Gravenberch 1 match and a bit, Jones and Konate have had a full week since their last match etc.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm »
Thanks Dougle. Southampton away was the first game I went to and my vague recollection is that the design of the stand meant that you couldnt see the ball if if was above about 40 feet in the air.

As for the game tomorrow, its an away match and it wont be easy. I expect a tight first half and then us to get better and better as the game unfolds. We have the better team and we can bring on subs who are as good as the starters.

The key thing is to keep winning.
Online mattD

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 11:27:10 pm »
Jones first midfielder on the teamsheet for me. Cracking form, sasy decision, while put Alexis on the bench for this one.

Am I right in thinking MacAllister is nursing a wee injury? Add to jet lag, you don't want to risk it.
Online latortuga

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm »
Following that City result I actually rate our chances of beating Southampton higher now.

Not because it gives our players more motivation to pull further ahead - I think we were always motivated enough - but because I had rated Southampton's 1-0 performance away to City as a good performance from them. 

But it turns out that this City side aren't that good at the moment and couldn't even put a goal past a Spurs defense consisting of a centre back pairing of Draguszin and Davies.  That had to have been a 1% probability pre-game. 
Offline eAyeAddio

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:29:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Why do we have a squad if all we are going to do is use the same team each time.

We have a squad to replace the first choice eleven who may get injured.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
Looks like its going to be a shocker of a day tomorrow weather wise in Southampton. Might make it a dogged old game, one of them we just have to win some way, any way. Short sleeves required from our lads lets go
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
Im glad it kicks off at 2 not 4.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,350
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm »
Nice one, Dougle, great OP.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Wait wait wait if its a full gale thats Endo for sure  ;D

Guy wears a mouthguard cause his teeth are at elbow height. Gales is when you use a mofo like that.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:59:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:13:42 pm
Saints game is bigger than Madrid, given where we sit in CL and PL respectively.  Itll be massive going into a home game v city 8 points ahead, with obviously the possibility of being 11 points clear of city after next Sunday.

Whereas in the CL, given our current position, a loss v Madrid is not disastrous.
no way should we start with the "second choice" players and rest the starters and bring them on "only if needed".  recipe for disaster imo.

I can't recall any time we've taken that approach.  get the game under control then manage minutes.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,801
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:04:02 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 05:04:01 am
Like to get the view from opposition fans before a match, especially when I don't know their players as well as other sides.

The Saints fans aren't optimistic...

https://www.saintsweb.co.uk/topic/61186-saints-v-liverpool-sunday-2pm/
Fuck me this is an incredible goal I've just seen in their thread.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,503
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:05:45 am »
Wow. Incredible goal!
Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • Seis Veces
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:06:13 am »
Full strength for all three games this week. A win against Madrid would be huge because the chances of dropping outside the top 8 after that would be slim to none. Girona/Lille/PSV are kind games to finish up with, especially if you've won 5/5. We'll be able to rotate against Girona regardless I think, and there's also the League Cup tie with Southampton where it'll mostly be backups playing, so we should be able to see December through fitness wise with a mostly similar team in the league.

I'm wearier about seeing changes when you're already forced to have made a few anyway. Kelleher and Bradley are great but are 2nd choice ordinarily. You don't want to add to that too much IMO. The only one I'd really be thinking of tomorrow is Mac Allister because he's struggled after past internationals and only needs one more booking to miss the City match. Also, not been in the best run of form anyway.

You only have to look at the League Cup game at Brighton to see how strong the squad is. That was a team of 2nd and 3rd choice options going to a tough Premier League away ground and winning. Granted they made changes but there's not a huge drop off in quality with some of their squad players either.  We've got top quality players like Joe Gomez barely getting a minute, even the likes of Szoboszlai has dropped to the bench for the couple. When these are all called upon a bit more I think they'll be able to deliver. To me, our squad looks bigger and better than what City/Arsenal have to offer at the minute, and some of our younger lads have been called upon regularly in the recent past, that should set them up well for future success.
Offline LFCEmpire

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:11:48 am »
Its only november and I am nervous for our game, just shows what position we are in. This is what this club was made for, lets go you mighty reds!
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,612
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:33:41 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:04:02 am
Fuck me this is an incredible goal I've just seen in their thread.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TxyYSoblpcI?si=Z9XAQbR6rvkGddaJ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Meh, that's a poor quality montage... Tiki-taka football did not exist before Ped invented it at Barca.

That goal would have been amazing to see in person! WOW! From the back...
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:40:38 am »
Biggest game weve had for years.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #156 on: Today at 12:42:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:33:41 am
Meh, that's a poor quality montage... Tiki-taka football did not exist before Ped invented it at Barca.

That goal would have been amazing to see in person! WOW! From the back...

Great goal, great team, great kit.
Offline Red-4-Ever

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #157 on: Today at 12:57:25 am »
Please make sure to send them out with the right attitude to secure the 3 points tomorrow Arne!
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,142
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #158 on: Today at 01:19:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Wait wait wait if its a full gale thats Endo for sure  ;D

Guy wears a mouthguard cause his teeth are at elbow height. Gales is when you use a mofo like that.

Nobody is mo mofo than Endo...
Online mattD

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #159 on: Today at 01:21:48 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:04:02 am
Fuck me this is an incredible goal I've just seen in their thread.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TxyYSoblpcI?si=Z9XAQbR6rvkGddaJ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Outstanding!

Also forgot Keegan played for Southampton.
