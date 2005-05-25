« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's  (Read 6236 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:38 pm
Ali preaching before training starts.  ;D



My favourite quote from Genesis is:

Quote
Well he don't like losing, to him it's still a game
And though he will mess up your strike
You'll want him just the same, and now I know
He has a built in ability
To take everything she sees

Genesis 1986 - Track 1
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:38 pm
Ali preaching before training starts.  ;D




Fuck me!..that's scary weird ...I mean quoting Genesis in 2024!!.....all that brilliant Brazilian music and he quotes Phil fucking Collins!! ....cant be Gabriel!....
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,448
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm

Fuck me!..that's scary weird ...I mean quoting Genesis in 2024!!.....all that brilliant Brazilian music and he quotes Phil fucking Collins!! ....cant be Gabriel!....
Gerrard doesn't like this post.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 08:31:43 pm
The sentence you highlighted is my inference, sorry if that wasn't clear.
no worries, jlb.  ta.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:33:33 am
There is a strong argument to rest players especially the likes of Mac and Gravenberch but there is also a strong argument the Southampton fixture carries more weight than the Real Madrid fixture. Personally, I would rest Mac regardless because if he picks up a yellow he misses the City game.

Spot on, much as I want to see us wipe the floor with Real a draw with them would be fine.  Anything but 3 points is unthinkable against Southampton.  Give Mac a rest, start really strong and ring the changes when the hard work is done.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,781
  • @tharris113
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
No Ramsdale or Bednarek for them
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm »
With no Ramsdale and Bazunu for them, who will be in goal? Is McCarthy still with them?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:15:54 am »
Great OP, tyvm. One of the best parts of RAWK, much appreciated.

I think this will be tougher than most expect. They will be better rested, at home, and full of beans. They are in trouble and need to start getting some points on the board. The league leaders are coming to town and that adds an extra spring to the step too.

So we will have to be on it. And at that point, with not much training and players coming back from the four corners of the globe, we will have to dig deep for the three points. I hope it is easier than that. And we certainly have it within us to score a couple of goals and then play it out at a canter, but I think we are going to be tested here.

I still expect a win, but Southampton will give their all and might test us.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:44 am by G Richards »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:04:01 am »
Like to get the view from opposition fans before a match, especially when I don't know their players as well as other sides.

The Saints fans aren't optimistic...

https://www.saintsweb.co.uk/topic/61186-saints-v-liverpool-sunday-2pm/
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,549
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:03:31 am »
Thanks for the OP Dougle!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,536
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:29:34 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm

Fuck me!..that's scary weird ...I mean quoting Genesis in 2024!!.....all that brilliant Brazilian music and he quotes Phil fucking Collins!! ....cant be Gabriel!....
Definitely something in the air tonight.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:08:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
End of the fucking international break!!

Ive got a stinking cold, and when you feel like hat just watching every game going is the best kind of comfort TV
Couldnt agree more. Ive got it too. Still got to do a bit of work at home but will be relaxing infront of the football as much as possible.


Expecting a game similar to the Ipswich one. Even tho Southampton have been dire, teams always up their game against us so it could be a bit tricky at first before they tire . Well remain patient and pick them off. 2-0 to the reds.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:10 am by JRed »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 