Its all about us winning however we can for the next couple of months.There's going to be some utter dog performances from the opposition that will just try and stifle, although I've always thought Southampton are one of the few clubs that really do stay true to trying to actually play football and not turning into a low-block-let's-keep-the-score-down-or-try-and-stfile-the-game outfit that's rife in this league. (naming no names...) Wish those other dogshit-on-a-rope artists would take a leaf out of their book and hope they stay up instead of some of them, but they can start that little escapade after the weekend.Going back to the original point though, just get the win however we can and if we do, can we just make a pledge between us now to not come in and complain afterwards that we didnt batter them and "stats-this and stats that" about Xg or whatever it is. If we win, who gives a fuck?Allez