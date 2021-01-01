« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's  (Read 4870 times)

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:14:59 pm »
Weren't we linked with Egil Østenstad around the time he slaughtered United? We seemed to have a penchant for Norwegians in the 90s.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,996
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:12:44 pm
Still haunted by the game at the start of the Cup Treble season. 3-0 up with just over 20 minutes to go and we ended up drawing 3-3. Absolute twat of a place to get back from as well. Been to European away's that seemed shorter than the likes of Southampton, Portsmouth, Norwich or Ipswich.

Nearly mentioned that one too. I was following from home. 3 up and cruising, had to pop out with about 20 mins to go. Found out the final score on teletext a few hours later and thought it was a wind up (bit niche of Teletext to target just me). Marian Pahars.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,996
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 03:14:59 pm
Weren't we linked with Egil Østenstad around the time he slaughtered United? We seemed to have a penchant for Norwegians in the 90s.

Luckily for us, the Egil never landed.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,860
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
Luckily for us, the Egil never landed.

Thats a "tad" Ostentatious.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
Luckily for us, the Egil never landed.

Was thinking there was nor way anyone could turn that into a pun  ::)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 pm »
They're without Ramsdale and Bednarek by the sounds of it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:04:08 pm
They're without Ramsdale and Bednarek by the sounds of it.

Very much look forward to their #2 goalkeeper being possessed by the spirit of Lev Yashin for one game, and one game only.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm
Very much look forward to their #2 goalkeeper being possessed by the spirit of Lev Yashin for one game, and one game only.

Ha it's Alex McCarthy too. He of Reading who literally had the best game I've ever seen a goalkeeper have against us in.. 2012/2013?

I think he's actually their 3rd choice keeper but their 2nd is out too.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,551
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm »
Their second keeper only needs to be able to stand up and hes better than Ramsdale.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 03:06:58 pm
Yes it was Berkovic.. scored a brace for them..

Was in the Home End for that 4-1 October 89 defeat Jockey could no longer jump for corners and I think they scored two goals from them. Was the beginning of the end of that great team as every other club exploited it after that.

Southampton are a funny team - very civilised at home and away normally  but have some real country  bumpkins who turn for the big games looking for a fight, like our 86 semi.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:08:41 am »
great first post!

screw all the talk of resting players. wrap the game up and then sub them out.

we have dropped enough points at forest and more here would have the vultures of 115 smelling the rot.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,263
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:28:01 am »
Thanks Dougle, looking forward to football once again.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,434
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:33:33 am »
There is a strong argument to rest players especially the likes of Mac and Gravenberch but there is also a strong argument the Southampton fixture carries more weight than the Real Madrid fixture. Personally, I would rest Mac regardless because if he picks up a yellow he misses the City game.
Logged

Offline G1-tiga

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:56:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:33:33 am
There is a strong argument to rest players especially the likes of Mac and Gravenberch but there is also a strong argument the Southampton fixture carries more weight than the Real Madrid fixture. Personally, I would rest Mac regardless because if he picks up a yellow he misses the City game.

As someone who usually knows this kind of thing, the Mac Allister being one card off a ban suprised me. Given that I wouldn't play him and play Jones instead. Not the worst thing for him anyway after being with Argentina.

Feel a bit concerned about this one. I'll go for 0-2 but I think the first half might be a bit of a painful watch. Salah in some capacity.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:28:38 am »
Great OP, really enjoyed reading that.

Don't think we should take the game lightly, can definitely hear the arguments for resting players, but I think we have more than enough availability to rotate/rest a couple.

For some bizarre reason, I remember the game in 2005 when they beat us 2-0 at St Marys, it was the game when Crouch scored against us and Pellegrino either made his first start, or had not been with us for long, but he had a stinker of a game. If I remember rightly it was a horrible lunchtime kick off too - surprise, surprise.

Anyway, thank god normal footy is back again.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:35:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Ha it's Alex McCarthy too. He of Reading who literally had the best game I've ever seen a goalkeeper have against us in.. 2012/2013?

I think he's actually their 3rd choice keeper but their 2nd is out too.
Yeah, I think part of the reason they went for Ramsdale was because Bazunu got a bad injury at the end of last season.  Southampton having an ex-England 'keeper as their third choice is a sign of the times.

I remember that game at Reading and we had Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Gerrard etc. peppering their goal.  McCarthy was very good but I think all but one of his saves were saves you'd expect most goalkeepers to make.  It was that period when Suarez was finding ever more outrageous ways not to score and getting wound up with himself because of it!
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:19:35 am »
PC in 10.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g_iJe-uD0Oo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g_iJe-uD0Oo</a>
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:33:55 am »
That Forest game after the international break still gives me nightmares, but hopefully we're in better shape this time. I think that game every one of our starters had played full games for their country, this time we've got quite a few who didn't go or didn't play much so should be better prepared in that respect.

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Grav
Curtis
Dom
Mo
Darwin
Cody

Looks good to me.
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:39:18 am »
Sounds like Virg fine but Alisson, Trent, Harvey, Diogo and Chiesea out
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,566
  • BoRac
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:04:00 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:39:18 am
Sounds like Virg fine but Alisson, Trent, Harvey, Diogo and Chiesea out

We should manage without them, but it would be good to have some of them back for City. Wouldn't risk any of them against Madrid, prestige aside, that game is the least important of our next five.
Logged

Offline 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:39:18 am
Sounds like Virg fine but Alisson, Trent, Harvey, Diogo and Chiesea out

Oh my god... we have 4 starters and a Euro winner with Italy out injured.. What is the club going to do? How will we ever cope.. 5 players out injured..

Why didn't Slot milk it in the press conference? Why isn't Sky and the Merseyside press going to town with it?




Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 10:07:50 am
Oh my god... we have 4 starters and a Euro winner with Italy out injured.. What is the club going to do? How will we ever cope.. 5 players out injured..

Why didn't Slot milk it in the press conference? Why isn't Sky and the Merseyside press going to town with it?
because we don't want to lower ourselves, probably.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,434
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:01:15 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 10:07:50 am
Oh my god... we have 4 starters and a Euro winner with Italy out injured.. What is the club going to do? How will we ever cope.. 5 players out injured..

Why didn't Slot milk it in the press conference? Why isn't Sky and the Merseyside press going to town with it?







Injuries only count if youre Arsenal or City.
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:12:08 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:39:18 am
Sounds like Virg fine but Alisson, Trent, Harvey, Diogo and Chiesea out

The way I understood it is that Harvey is fine injury-wise but needs to build up match fitness. Might even come on as a sub this weekend.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:43:43 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 01:12:08 pm
The way I understood it is that Harvey is fine injury-wise but needs to build up match fitness. Might even come on as a sub this weekend.
is that you speculating or did Slot hint at it?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,287
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:23:50 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:28:38 am
Great OP, really enjoyed reading that.

Don't think we should take the game lightly, can definitely hear the arguments for resting players, but I think we have more than enough availability to rotate/rest a couple.

For some bizarre reason, I remember the game in 2005 when they beat us 2-0 at St Marys, it was the game when Crouch scored against us and Pellegrino either made his first start, or had not been with us for long, but he had a stinker of a game. If I remember rightly it was a horrible lunchtime kick off too - surprise, surprise.

Anyway, thank god normal footy is back again.

I was at that game, bloody horrible day, we were crap - sure that's the game Carra got battered by Crouchie and told Rafa to sign him
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:28:38 am
Great OP, really enjoyed reading that.

Don't think we should take the game lightly, can definitely hear the arguments for resting players, but I think we have more than enough availability to rotate/rest a couple.

For some bizarre reason, I remember the game in 2005 when they beat us 2-0 at St Marys, it was the game when Crouch scored against us and Pellegrino either made his first start, or had not been with us for long, but he had a stinker of a game. If I remember rightly it was a horrible lunchtime kick off too - surprise, surprise.

Anyway, thank god normal footy is back again.
We were absolutely abysmal that day.  Turned my stomach watching that game.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,156
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:29:38 pm »
Ali preaching before training starts.  ;D

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 