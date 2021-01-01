Still haunted by the game at the start of the Cup Treble season. 3-0 up with just over 20 minutes to go and we ended up drawing 3-3. Absolute twat of a place to get back from as well. Been to European away's that seemed shorter than the likes of Southampton, Portsmouth, Norwich or Ipswich.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Weren't we linked with Egil Østenstad around the time he slaughtered United? We seemed to have a penchant for Norwegians in the 90s.
Luckily for us, the Egil never landed.
