Still haunted by the game at the start of the Cup Treble season. 3-0 up with just over 20 minutes to go and we ended up drawing 3-3. Absolute twat of a place to get back from as well. Been to European away's that seemed shorter than the likes of Southampton, Portsmouth, Norwich or Ipswich.



Nearly mentioned that one too. I was following from home. 3 up and cruising, had to pop out with about 20 mins to go. Found out the final score on teletext a few hours later and thought it was a wind up (bit niche of Teletext to target just me). Marian Pahars.