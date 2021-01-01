« previous next »
Author Topic: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's

Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
                                                                                                               Southampton V Liverpool

                                                                                              EPL, Sunday November 24th, 2.00pm, St Mary's stadium,




Referee: Sam Barrott. Assistants: Lee Betts, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Darren England. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Mat Wilkes.


May I introduce Julie Andrews 

Channons one arm, windmilling and twirling,
Stokes with his mullet leaves Docherty gurning.
Red Stripes smash blue stripes and Fergies wrath stings,
These are a few of my favourite things.

When the dog bites, when the bee stings
When I'm feeling sad
I simply remember my favorite things
And then I don't feel so bad

So . To the past !

For me Southampton are one of the reasons English league football was great. Ive been watching footie for over 50 years now and Southampton keep cropping up. They are an old historical club, founded in the late 1800s. They did 100 years at their noisy, tight, atmospheric stadium, The Dell. Proper kit. A one-club town. Decent local rivalries. Fun teams and mad characters sprinkled through their (recent) history. In my footie lifetime weve played them nearly 100 times. Weve won 52 times, drawn 23 and lost 23. Thats actually a fairly decent record against us, particularly BK (before Klopp). We have won 11 of the last 13 though.

They are the owners of 2 of my favourite non-Liverpool football moments. (See Julie above !).

1976, FA Cup final, Bobby Stokes, owner of a minor mullet, slid a slow, low shot past Alex Stephney to win it for the then second division outfit, beating hot favourites, Manchester United. (And getting a new car as a prize).

1996, Southampton 6 (Fergies blue-striped) Utd 3, Roy Keane sent off. A great day for football.

Believe it or not they were (probably) the pre-hipsters choice of a club to follow in the early and mid 80s. Their charismatic (i.e reasonable looking) manager Laurie Mc Menemy putting together a team that starred the returning, twice European Player Of The Year, our very own, perm-headed Kevin Keegan as well as Alan Ball and a prolific centre forward, Ted Mc Dougall. It also included their record goalscorer and owner of a unique goal celebration, Mick Channon who was a fabulous footballer and an old, old friend of Liverpool, one Charlie George, the f**king heartbreaker.

In Keegans second and last season there he led them to the top of the league where they stayed until early April, before, with Keegan injured, they slipped away. Liverpool won that season. Keegan left and Peter Shilton, England Goalie, spearheaded a new team which came second to Liverpool 2 seasons later. A certain Jimmy Case then joined them.

As an aside I saw them in 1986 in the FA Cup semi-final at White Heart Lane against a Rolls Royce of a Liverpool side that included Kenny, Rush, Hanson, Nichol, Whelan, Mc Mahon, Molby, Johnston, Gillespie, Bruce and Beglin. We won 2-0. What a team, what a time.

In the 90s two contrasting figures emerged from The Dell.
One, Alan Shearer left for a (then) english record transfer fee to Blackburn and on, for a world record fee, to Newcastle. Hes the all time EPL record goal scorer with a stellar international career behind him and an OBE in his sights.
The other is the man they call God, Matt Le Tissier. A one-club legend who probably never went anywhere much beyond the local chippie. He played at half-pace but full of grace. A mesmeric, talented maverick, he got one of his many brilliant goals in that 6-3 humping of Utd.

The 90s and 00s werent great for The Saints and they started the 2010s in league 1. Good organisation, scouting, great youth development, (including 4 time Champions League winner and scratch golfer Gareth Bale) and managers such as Pochettino, Ronnie The Red and Ralph Hassentüttl gave them consistently good league finishes for the decade before they sank again.

It is unarguable but that they played a huge role in re-establishing Liverpool as a force. Lallana, Lovren, Lambert, Sadio and finally VVD as well as Ox all ending up at Anfield thanks to Southampton.

Right, to the present.

At the moment, newly promoted Southampton are struggling, bottom of the EPL, 4 points from 11 games. Were top, (having still not playing anyone obviously). Their only win was against Everton ! In saying that they have not been battered by anyone of late and generally lose by just one goal, including to our main rivals.
Their manager, Russell Martin, highly praised last season for his sides total commitment to playing football, as against a more pragmatic style, is now getting it in the ear for trying to do exactly the same thing in the EPL. He persists though, so it will be probably a high pressing cat and mouse game on Sunday.

Lets get it straight we should win. We have 11 players on the park, whoever we put out, who are more talented than the opposition. But a couple of things may count against us. Firstly its another (pointless, problematic, irritating) international break. Ive no idea how many Southampton players went on world trips, possibly none and you know the story with our mob. So they will have 2 weeks uninterrupted preparation while Slot will have maybe 2 sessions with a semi-gassed squad if hes lucky.

Secondly, we have the small matter of Real Madrid midweek followed by Peps crew at the weekend, then The Barcodes and Everton both away. In my opinion the game against Real (incredibly) is the least important well play, but not by much. I dont think Arne is going to start the same side in these 3 games because hell want to win them all and has to have a degree of fresh legs available for each game. So whats he going to do ?

Heres my (fairly obvious) take on it. It will be a 16 man performance against Southampton. Hell start a strong team, hope to pick them off and then kill the game, sub off 4 or 5. Fair enough but Southampton will run like demons for the 90+ minutes. I think it will be a game similar to many weve played this season. There will be rough patches but well come through. It would be nice but I am not expecting an easy ride here.


Arne has basically gone fully loaded every game (bar the EFL cup games). If we manage well the next 4 big ones then well have Girona and the EPL game against Southampton for those needing a game. Im not sure of the injury situation, according to RAWK, Elliott and Alisson are back. Jota, Trent ?

Well select from the usual pods, 4 of 6 defenders, 3 of 4 midfielders and 3 of 4 attackers.

Its been a surprisingly marvellous season so far. We have four massive league games on the way. It could really make our season. This one we just have to win, bank it and move on. 2-0 Reds.

Ref watch. We know who one wont be reffing us this week.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Hated the aways at The Dell...worse away end to watch a game....whole ground was weird like it was designed by Picasso during his cubist period....at least it had a unique character unlike the new(ish) stadiums like St Marys.

Mate went off work 'sick' to go to Soton away when it was live on a Friday night....realised his boss might see him on TV he ducked down every time there was an attack to goal at our end.

Classic banana skin game this Sunday
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Brilliant preview Dougle  :wellin

Some of your reminiscing is lost on a mere 40-something whippet like me but I always enjoy a glimpse into the past.

Southampton are the lowest scoring team in the division and, from looking at their squad, it's easy to see why.  They've taken a gamble on Cameron Archer but he's no track record of scoring in the top flight.  Armstrong, Brereton Diaz and Stewart are Championship quality forwards.  Apparently against Wolves they broke the record for highest possession % (71%) without registering an attempt on target.

I expect Ramsdale will play to make up a solid looking defence with new England icon Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek and Stephens.  Pinching the ball high up and attacking quickly seems like the way to beat them so ordinarily we should be licking our lips.  The only nagging doubt for me is how sluggish we were against Forest after the international break.

Our team mostly picks itself so, assuming availability, the only decisions as I see them are:
Robbo/Kostas
Szobo/Curtis
Diaz/Gakpo
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
A huge week ahead for us.

Southampton will be a challenge. They don't get beaten badly and we should not look towards Madrid or the City games.

Need to see who is in training before we pick a team but the squad depth is there to be ready.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Southampton are pretty poor, in fact it's nearly December and the only Prem team they've beaten so far is Everton (twice). Still, any sort of win will do because that's all we need to get into the City game at least five clear.

No worries if Kelleher starts, but hopefully have Alisson back ahead of some more big games
Left back I'm thinking Robertson after a good performance against Villa and goal for Scotland the other night, probably Tsimikas for Madrid though
Gravenberch/Jones to start and one of AMA/Szobo
My attack would be Gakpo, Nunez, Salah. Fancy Diaz from the bench here.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
If they're still trying to play out from the back we really should be picking them off fairly easily.  Expect some subs fairly early in the second half with Real looming.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Great OP Dougle

I remember going to the Dell in 1970 , an Alun Evans goal sealed the points ,

 I remember that you could walk all the way around the inside the ground with no segregation anywhere .

Hoping for an easy 2-0 win to the reds

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
This will be tricky especially as City and Arsenal play before us.

They play good football but they are risky as play out from back too.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
In terms of team selection I think the biggest Q marks will be the players whove been away in South America.

They played last game later and will get back to Liverpool later than any of the European based players. Sunday helps but with Real, City, Newcastle and Everton in tge 13 days afterwards I do wonder if its the right opportunity for Diaz and MacAllister to sit on the bench. Nunezs workload has been less and hes frankly less important currently (i.e hes not 1st choice) so Id be tempted to start him though.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Didnt Mac Allister have to come off injured late on with a knock yesterday?  Every single international break Mac Allister and Robertson get run into the ground.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Rest McAlister and Diaz, possibly Virgil as well.
Football is back finally, fuck off UEFA FIFA and all other FAS.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Great op.

Just win.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Thank fuck international footy is over.

Can't wait to see us play again, 3 points thank you reds!
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Macca is one booking away from a suspension so, with us playing City next, we might rest him for this one, unless absolutely necessary.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Great OP Dougle, certainly the first time Ive seen Lawrie McMenemy referred to as reasonable looking.

Top v Bottom, what could possibly go wrong?

I think Slot will play the strongest line up based on fitness after internationals. We have two massive home games to follow, but theyll have far more pressure on them if we slip up here.

When you look at this game on paper it should be a case of how many do we win by, but Id take a 1-0 right now.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Strongest line-up, 3 points and no injury please.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Perfect fixture post break... they are very bad at football - if you're not happy to rest players in this one you're just never resting players
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Will be a weird game with Southampton potentially out-possessioning us. We just need to be patient and wait for them to fuck up when they're in "pass the ball around with no real intent" mode.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:50:44 pm
Will be a weird game with Southampton potentially out-possessioning us. We just need to be patient and wait for them to fuck up when they're in "pass the ball around with no real intent" mode.

They actually create a decent amount of chances they just haven't taken them. They have an xG of just over 14 but have scored just 7 goals.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:39:09 pm
Perfect fixture post break... they are very bad at football - if you're not happy to rest players in this one you're just never resting players

Their general play is pretty decent.  I wouldn't want to give them a 1-0 head start to be honest, get the game won and then get players subbed off.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Great OP Dougie

I hate the Dell, St Marys been three times and we've lost every time, so I'm never going back ;D

Forest to take all 3pts off Legohead, Ped to lose a 5th on the bounce and a 1-0 win will do me this weekend.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm
Great OP Dougie

I hate the Dell, been three times and we've lost every time, so I'm never going back ;D

Forest to take all 3pts off Legohead, Ped to lose a 5th on the bounce and a 1-0 win will do me this weekend.

 I saw us at the Dell a few times, not my favourite ground.  As it was knocked down in 20O1 I don't think anyone's going back!
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Lets not get too Rose Tinted Specs about them. Shankly called them an Alehouse Team, with good reason. They would cheerfully kick you all over the park. They couldnt match our skill levels, so they took to thuggery instead.

Smash these bastards, please.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Its been so so long since we saw the reds play
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm
Great OP Dougie

I hate the Dell, been three times and we've lost every time, so I'm never going back ;D

Forest to take all 3pts off Legohead, Ped to lose a 5th on the bounce and a 1-0 win will do me this weekend.

Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:51:35 pm
I saw us at the Dell a few times, not my favourite ground.  As it was knocked down in 20O1 I don't think anyone's going back!

Ha ha. Know what you both mean.

Great preview Dougle.

Been going to watch Soton whenever down there since the 60s. My wifes family nearly all live there so we used to plan a few days there when we were due to play. Seen all sorts of struggles by the Reds there as they are a decent team at home. Once threw away a 3 goal lead to draw 3-3 and then more recently the Mane game when he inspired them to a 3-2 win after coming on as a sub. A glimpse of one of our future all conquering threesome.

Even when they were relegated they managed a 4-4 draw a couple of seasons ago so Im unwilling to say it will be an easy 3pts even though they sit bottom. The travelling this week not unsurprisingly tires many of our players so team selection will be partly on how they seem in training and with one eye on the Real and City games.

Very happy that Mo didnt travel anywhere and Virgil was rested last night.The matches come thick and fast from now on so any kind of win will do on Sunday. Im hoping for a big game from Bradley if Trent is unfit.




Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:51:35 pm
I saw us at the Dell a few times, not my favourite ground.  As it was knocked down in 20O1 I don't think anyone's going back!

Typo, I meant St Marys :lmao
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Come on Redmen!!
Great trip down memory lane thanks Dougle. I used to like Channon and leTissier when they played and also remember the glee after the wrong shirts loss by Utd 😀.
Agree we are better than them player by player and also agree Macca should be rested. Think those who came back after the weekend or didnt go are likely to play, that gives us the England, Irish and Dutch players. Some like Nunez, Ibou and Dom likely to feature.
Not sure f Trent will be fit and will be interested to see if Elliott makes the squad.
Think another tight first half and decent second half will be enough to tale us into the tough second half of the upcoming week in great shape.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
One Southampton memory from Anfield, Jan 1980, was in the Anny North, the Kop started singing "Oh Charlie, Charlie, Charlie, Charlie" Charlei George turns to the Kop arms raised and the chant finishes "shithouse George" ;D
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
In another 'trip down memory lane' at the Dell, was in early  80s.....were getting beat , away end quiet and one nutter in our end turns and faces every one and shouts '' Sing or I'll stab yer!'...he didn't seem the type to issue idle threats, so we did.


One way to improve the atmosphere at Anfield these days I suppose
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Thanks Dougie. To me, seeing this preview means the dreaded international break is over.

Many years ago I went to watch Southampton v Everton with my best mate. He sadly passed away about 15 years ago now (far too young). He was an Everton season ticket holder and asked me if I wanted to go down there with him for a double header of Portsmouth in the cup, and then Southampton in the league. I thought 'fuck it', why not. It was a great few days with him and with much abuse carried out on a buffet breakfast at an Ibis Hotel that provided us with sufficient food until the evening. Miss the fucker. He was a big fan of Matt le Tissier, as were we all for obvious reasons. Disappointing that he has turned into a right loon with his views and statements. Some of his goals were other wordly. There was always that standard conversation about him and why hadn`t he joined a big club. I think the fella realised he was never a top player in the sense of the professionalism that is needed, and he would have struggled at a truly big club. Some of his goals though. Wow.

Anyway, at least now we have a run of proper footy until March. It's going to be relentless and it starts now. If we have ideas of the title then this is a game we should be putting to bed. I agree with Dougie that it won`t be an easy game - there are no easy games in this league other than United. I hope Curtis starts because he really is having a great few months and it could turn out to the be the making of him as a truly great player.

2-0 the reds with Mo on the scoresheet again.

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:39:09 pm
Perfect fixture post break... they are very bad at football - if you're not happy to rest players in this one you're just never resting players

Are they not alright at football, just bad in both boxes.

I see them earlier in the season at Southampton and they were properly toothless. Kept the ball for long spells but then theyd also give it away cheaply. Think all three they conceded from them being caught on the ball or giving away possession in dangerous areas.

Avoid doing anything silly and we should be ok. If anyone is a 50/50 doubt Id have faith in getting the game won without them. Youd hope we have too much firepower.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Darren England 4th official.

The start of integrating this C*nt back involved in our games again, now that the other biased C*nt got caught.

Oliver on VAR, he'll be itching to serve his Emirati overloads.

Should still be a comfortable win.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Great OP.

These games a draw feels like a loss.

Spent 4 years studying there, lived above a kebab joint just down the road from St Mary's ground. Funny (not) bunch the locals - you'll either meet one as square as Rishi Sunak or some rabid dog-sodomite frothing hate about Portsmouth.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Great OP, thank you.

The only way this would be better would be at Anfield at 4.30pm. It's a good fixture and a Sunday game after internationals. We should be able to win with a bit in hand if we play well.

Looking forward to having the Reds back for a few months now all that international bollocks is out the way.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:43:51 am
Are they not alright at football, just bad in both boxes.

Yeah, they're Man City with a better press but are unique in that they can't score and can barely defend.
Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Feels like an age since we last played.

3 points please!
