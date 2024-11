LfcHistory also has his first game as 13th December away at Ipswich.Here's the match report: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1187 His next involvement was on the bench for both legs of the European Cup 3rd round tie against CSKA Sofia in March, he then made his first start against West Ham in the League Cup. His first League start was indeed against Stoke in April 1981, he made six further starts that season (without scoring) and the rest as they say is historyPub quiz question... who was his first competitive goal against?