. Try logging in through this https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/usercontent/splash.html
Have you had any joy with sorting this? My brother seems to be having the same problem, stressing as I need him to transfer his Madrid ticket to my son, hell be gutted if he cant go because of this
Latest was the email I got yesterday saying they will investigate the issue . Expect to hear something today.
Thanks, that's the one I'm using. It lets me in the first time straight off but once it's logged me out again it takes me to my profile the next time. Sometimes I can get around it by keep pressing the back button back to my account but it's very temperamental.
I tried tgrough this but wont recognise the password I used to use . If I use the password I reset for MyLFC , it takes me back to the link accounts page .
They created blag account with unique email address but some have forgot their fake dob and have no recourse. Live chat won't do anything for them.I've seen at least 4 on twitter.
If they dont have tickets on then they can just create new blag accounts, if they do though then they may well be fuvked in this case.
Anybody know how you can change your email address once youve linked all my LFC to members ticket account? Cant see an option that will let me change the email address. Thought Id get a decent answer on task rather than LFC help Thanks
Nicola was very helpful. "The hotmail email is on your Unify account so this has to be the one you use to login as this is the email that matches for all accounts" "Is there no way to change this? I tend not to use my hotmail for anything these days" "Unfortunately we are not able to"
The hotmail email is on your Unify account so this has to be the one you use to login as this is the email that matches for all accounts15:21Is there no way to change this? I tend not to use my hotmail for anything these days15:22Agent ProfileUnfortunately we are not able to
Ok thanks, can you let me know if you here anything please, my brother sent a message last night, will keep all posted as well
Some strange things going onI'm logged into my daughters account and I'm on the ticketing site. I sign out and sign back in as me which defaults me back to the account info page. Back to the ticketing website I go where.....I am logged in as my daughter again! Was attempting to enter the local sales ballot but when it wanted card details it would not let me type anything in the box. Next thing the payment page refreshed and I was now logged in as me and I could type in the box!🤯
Having trouble logging on to online shop. Done SSO with no problems. Can log on to ticket/membership. Any advice
Has everyone got to do this ? My dad and son havent had emails .Thanks
Did the linking earlier this week for my lad and his PA account.. club sends PA link for City sale to the OLD email not the newly linked one..
literally just a way to try and get us to spend money on all kinds of crap in the store, nice one lfc.
its all they care about these daysalso havent had an email yetis it something that can be done without an email? is there a unique link sent in it, or can i copy from my dad's email?
Does anyone know if the mobile no. you put in to your profile details is meant to start with a 0 ?
Anyone ?
