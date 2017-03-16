« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC - Single sign on system  (Read 2636 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #40 on: November 20, 2024, 11:41:56 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on November 20, 2024, 10:12:25 pm
. Try logging in through this https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/usercontent/splash.html

Thanks, that's the one I'm using. It lets me in the first time straight off but once it's logged me out again it takes me to my profile the next time. Sometimes I can get around it by keep pressing the back button back to my account but it's very temperamental.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: red79 on November 20, 2024, 09:27:44 pm
Have you had any joy with sorting this? My brother seems to be having the same problem, stressing as I need him to transfer his Madrid ticket to my son, hell be gutted if he cant go because of this

Latest was the email I got yesterday saying they will investigate the issue . Expect to hear something today.
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:55:21 am »
Quote from: RedPat on November 20, 2024, 10:12:25 pm
. Try logging in through this https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/usercontent/splash.html

I tried tgrough this but wont recognise the password I used to use . If I use the password I reset for MyLFC , it takes me back to the link accounts page .
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline red79

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:13:42 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 07:49:00 am
Latest was the email I got yesterday saying they will investigate the issue . Expect to hear something today.
Ok thanks, can you let me know if you here anything please, my brother sent a message last night, will keep all posted as well
Online redgriffin73

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 20, 2024, 11:41:56 pm
Thanks, that's the one I'm using. It lets me in the first time straight off but once it's logged me out again it takes me to my profile the next time. Sometimes I can get around it by keep pressing the back button back to my account but it's very temperamental.

On this, I have noticed that when I click to sign in, the URL starts changing to one including the word "profile" and then sometimes corrects itself to the ticketing account URL and other times it continues on to my profile. Either that or an error page! All good fun wondering what it will choose! :butt
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedPat

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 07:55:21 am
I tried tgrough this but wont recognise the password I used to use . If I use the password I reset for MyLFC , it takes me back to the link accounts page .
Its beyond fustrating I ended up been given a new password by the club to set up my brothers account.I havent dared to change it yet for fear it will not work with my own password.
Kenny Godglish

Offline Benimar Col

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:30:34 am »
'an account with this email already exists, login'   

'username/password not recognised'

this is the current info this morning i am getting,  i am using my correct ticket login details, but going round in circles
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on November 20, 2024, 07:17:58 pm
They created blag account with unique email address but some have forgot their fake dob and have no recourse. Live chat won't do anything for them.

I've seen at least 4 on twitter.

If they dont have tickets on then they can just create new blag accounts, if they do though then they may well be fuvked in this case.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:50:24 am
If they dont have tickets on then they can just create new blag accounts, if they do though then they may well be fuvked in this case.

Yeah they 100% have tickets on these accounts. And have blag L postcode accounts for local ballots and sales.
Offline Kg3192

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:50:24 am
If they dont have tickets on then they can just create new blag accounts, if they do though then they may well be fuvked in this case.
Wont be able to open blag accounts without valid emails, needed for verification
Offline WaffleHouse

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 am »
So this is assuming that a lot of these blag accounts are tied to the same email address? In which case wouldn't they just need to create new email addresses for each of those accounts? Similar to what a lot of people are having to do for their kids now. I'd love to see the touts getting severely fucked over by this change, but seems like a relatively straightforward way around it for them, just potentially a lot of faff depending on the number of blag accounts with credits on them.
Offline wewonit5timesinistanbul

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:30:47 pm »
Anybody know how you can change your email address once youve linked all my LFC to members ticket account?  Cant see an option that will let me change the email address. Thought Id get a decent answer on task rather than LFC help
 Thanks
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Yesterday at 12:30:47 pm
Anybody know how you can change your email address once youve linked all my LFC to members ticket account?  Cant see an option that will let me change the email address. Thought Id get a decent answer on task rather than LFC help
 Thanks

I asked them this the other day. Was told it cannot be changed.


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2024, 03:25:32 pm
Nicola was very helpful

Quote
The hotmail email is on your Unify account so this has to be the one you use to login as this is the email that matches for all accounts
‎15:21

Is there no way to change this? I tend not to use my hotmail for anything these days
‎15:22

Agent Profile
Unfortunately we are not able to
Offline red79

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:39:05 pm »
Quote from: red79 on Yesterday at 08:13:42 am
Ok thanks, can you let me know if you here anything please, my brother sent a message last night, will keep all posted as well

Turns out there was an email typo .con entered instead of .com but all sorted now, relief
Offline owens_2k

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm »
Some strange things going on

I'm logged into my daughters account and I'm on the ticketing site. I sign out and sign back in as me which defaults me back to the account info page. Back to the ticketing website I go where.....I am logged in as my daughter again! Was attempting to enter the local sales ballot but when it wanted card details it would not let me type anything in the box. Next thing the payment page refreshed and I was now logged in as me and I could type in the box!

🤯
Online redgriffin73

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:55:46 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
Some strange things going on

I'm logged into my daughters account and I'm on the ticketing site. I sign out and sign back in as me which defaults me back to the account info page. Back to the ticketing website I go where.....I am logged in as my daughter again! Was attempting to enter the local sales ballot but when it wanted card details it would not let me type anything in the box. Next thing the payment page refreshed and I was now logged in as me and I could type in the box!

🤯

That is what mine does. End up going round in circles!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline daindan

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:54:17 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
Some strange things going on

I'm logged into my daughters account and I'm on the ticketing site. I sign out and sign back in as me which defaults me back to the account info page. Back to the ticketing website I go where.....I am logged in as my daughter again! Was attempting to enter the local sales ballot but when it wanted card details it would not let me type anything in the box. Next thing the payment page refreshed and I was now logged in as me and I could type in the box!

🤯


This issue has been going on since yesterday. To the point you have to use a different device entirely for each account. Even clearing history doesnt make a difference.
Offline moondog

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:12:03 am »
I am up handy ready for day 3 of SSO sign up challenge. I like the idea of different devices for each user as no amount of looping round in circles like yesterday is acceptable today, maybe that will help.
Offline pallemus

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:30:59 am »
Having trouble logging on to online shop.  Done SSO with no problems. Can log on to ticket/membership.  Any advice
Online redgriffin73

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: pallemus on Today at 07:30:59 am
Having trouble logging on to online shop.  Done SSO with no problems. Can log on to ticket/membership.  Any advice

Just tried mine and it lets me in although it comes up with a "page not found" type message but I can still click on my account top right.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Has everyone got to do this ? My dad and son havent had emails .
Thanks
Online ABJ

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 11:56:58 am
Has everyone got to do this ? My dad and son havent had emails .
Thanks
Yes everyone has to do it and no they didn't send emails to advise everyone.
Offline alx

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Just finished for me and family.
My 2 cents... if you have all the details in order is very simple. But if you fkd up like me a digit at dob or a letter in name or email, then it becames tricky  ;D  but this time people from chat did helped and managed to finish the process, so i'll give them credit when is due.
Offline koptommy93

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
literally just a way to try and get us to spend money on all kinds of crap in the store, nice one lfc.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »

Does anyone know if the mobile no. you put in to your profile details is meant to start with a 0 ?

Recieved email from club telling me to update my date of birth ( which I did 2 days ago  ), and try the link again . Still get the message that details don't match - doing my head in !
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline anfieldpurch

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:15:27 pm »
Did the linking earlier this week for my lad and his PA account.. club sends PA link for City sale to the OLD email not the newly linked one..
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline pallemus

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: pallemus on Today at 07:30:59 am
Having trouble logging on to online shop.  Done SSO with no problems. Can log on to ticket/membership.  Any advice

Problem solved.  There was an issue between mail/memberno.  Chat solved the problem in 2 min.
Offline diddyfaz-golborne

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:42:49 pm »
I'm logging in with no issues but when going to the my account to access Forward Ticket for RM its asking are you linked up (which has been completed) just cannot access the required page when logged in. Any help getting to the page once logged in? Thank you
Offline koptommy93

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:10:05 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 02:15:27 pm
Did the linking earlier this week for my lad and his PA account.. club sends PA link for City sale to the OLD email not the newly linked one..
I knew they'd mess up PA accounts with this. They haven't thought about how this change would impact disabled supporters at all
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline classycarra

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:12:27 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:36:39 pm
literally just a way to try and get us to spend money on all kinds of crap in the store, nice one lfc.
its all they care about these days
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 11:56:58 am
Has everyone got to do this ? My dad and son havent had emails .
Thanks
also havent had an email yet

is it something that can be done without an email? is there a unique link sent in it, or can i copy from my dad's email?
Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #70 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:12:27 pm
its all they care about these daysalso havent had an email yet

is it something that can be done without an email? is there a unique link sent in it, or can i copy from my dad's email?

Try this ( not sure if will work for you ) :

https://profile.liverpoolfc.com/en/sign-in?returnUrl=https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com

Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online didopich

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:31:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:12:27 pm
its all they care about these daysalso havent had an email yet

is it something that can be done without an email? is there a unique link sent in it, or can i copy from my dad's email?
You're all locked out and if you try to log in guess what...you can't...untill you do this regardless if you had an email sent or not.
Online redgriffin73

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:36:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:36:39 pm
literally just a way to try and get us to spend money on all kinds of crap in the store, nice one lfc.

I'm pretty impulsive but I'm not sure having an email address and password that now works on the LFC online store is going to make me feel compelled to suddenly buy something from it ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 02:09:43 pm

Does anyone know if the mobile no. you put in to your profile details is meant to start with a 0 ?


Anyone ?
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online didopich

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #74 on: Today at 03:55:53 pm »
Online ABJ

Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #75 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 03:40:25 pm
Anyone ?
I did it without as the prefix of +44 is already there so I just put mine in as 79XX XXXXXX
