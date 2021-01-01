« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC - Single sign on system  (Read 1640 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,311
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on Yesterday at 10:12:25 pm
. Try logging in through this https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/usercontent/splash.html

Thanks, that's the one I'm using. It lets me in the first time straight off but once it's logged me out again it takes me to my profile the next time. Sometimes I can get around it by keep pressing the back button back to my account but it's very temperamental.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: red79 on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Have you had any joy with sorting this? My brother seems to be having the same problem, stressing as I need him to transfer his Madrid ticket to my son, hell be gutted if he cant go because of this

Latest was the email I got yesterday saying they will investigate the issue . Expect to hear something today.
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:55:21 am »
Quote from: RedPat on Yesterday at 10:12:25 pm
. Try logging in through this https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/usercontent/splash.html

I tried tgrough this but wont recognise the password I used to use . If I use the password I reset for MyLFC , it takes me back to the link accounts page .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline red79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:13:42 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 07:49:00 am
Latest was the email I got yesterday saying they will investigate the issue . Expect to hear something today.
Ok thanks, can you let me know if you here anything please, my brother sent a message last night, will keep all posted as well
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,311
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:18:15 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm
Thanks, that's the one I'm using. It lets me in the first time straight off but once it's logged me out again it takes me to my profile the next time. Sometimes I can get around it by keep pressing the back button back to my account but it's very temperamental.

On this, I have noticed that when I click to sign in, the URL starts changing to one including the word "profile" and then sometimes corrects itself to the ticketing account URL and other times it continues on to my profile. Either that or an error page! All good fun wondering what it will choose! :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 07:55:21 am
I tried tgrough this but wont recognise the password I used to use . If I use the password I reset for MyLFC , it takes me back to the link accounts page .
Its beyond fustrating I ended up been given a new password by the club to set up my brothers account.I havent dared to change it yet for fear it will not work with my own password.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Make us Dream
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
'an account with this email already exists, login'   

'username/password not recognised'

this is the current info this morning i am getting,  i am using my correct ticket login details, but going round in circles
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:23 am by Benimar Col »
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 07:17:58 pm
They created blag account with unique email address but some have forgot their fake dob and have no recourse. Live chat won't do anything for them.

I've seen at least 4 on twitter.

If they dont have tickets on then they can just create new blag accounts, if they do though then they may well be fuvked in this case.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 