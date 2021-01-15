How much did they blow on Zirkzee and Hojlund? Absolute garbage.
So hes just Ten Hag with hair then?
Ipswich away in your first game? It's not for everyone.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Well, she's a Manc so no, not really
Manc goalie has been their best player today
Amorin looks like he's thinking, "what the fuck have I done!"
He will surely get them playing better but that formation wont work with players they have
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....
Amorim remains unbeaten. Can anyone stop him?
God the 4th official looks like coote
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Saudi losing.
Bissaka is so bad.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
