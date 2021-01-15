« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November  (Read 20771 times)

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm »
Ipswich away in your first game? It's not for everyone.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,020
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm »
Uninspiring draw. Goes over to acknowledge and clap the fans with the team.

Is that going to be ridiculed as celebrating a draw against Ipswich or is that just for managers of other sides?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,426
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:28:44 pm
How much did they blow on Zirkzee and Hojlund? Absolute garbage.

I just said the same.

He will surely get them playing better but that formation wont work with players they have
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 06:30:16 pm »
:lmao Macca laying into them :lmao
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,430
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 06:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:21:15 pm
So hes just Ten Hag with hair then?

He's been there since the 12th, yet looked no different
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,167
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm
Ipswich away in your first game? It's not for everyone.
ha ha, yes good shout!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm
Well, she's a Manc so no, not really ;D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,803
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 06:31:06 pm »
"Considering Ruben Amorim hasn't had that much time to work with the entire Manchester United squad, I think he will have seen plenty of promise in there."
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:19:56 pm
Manc goalie has been their best player today

He had a shaky start to his Utd. career, but hes saved them on countless occasions since.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,236
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm
Amorin looks like he's thinking, "what the fuck have I done!"

Cant believe I turned down City, Liverpool, Bayern and the world all star XI for these.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,389
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm »
2 points dropped for Ipswich quite seriously

Better team through out and had better chances to win it
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:28:44 pm
How much did they blow on Zirkzee and Hojlund? Absolute garbage.

Akin to bringing on Rickie Lambert and Michael Ngoo. Ours didnt cost £100 million though.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 06:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm
He will surely get them playing better but that formation wont work with players they have

Surely that just reeks of a mediocre manager though. Top managers are required to be flexible and adapt, if you're sticking so stringently to one formation despite not having the players for it, then you're going to get found out rather quickly.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm »
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....

:lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 06:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....

:lmao :lmao

And the formation is 'the talk of the town".

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,236
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....

:lmao :lmao

It's annoying to listen to, but the more the media big these fuckers up the funnier it is every time they fall like a stone.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,135
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:28:14 pm
Amorim remains unbeaten. Can anyone stop him?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 07:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:28:14 pm
Amorim remains unbeaten. Can anyone stop him?

Be afraid, be very afraid,
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 07:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....

:lmao :lmao

Biggest game of the weekend because a lot of league 2 and Scottish games fell foul of the weather
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 07:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....

:lmao :lmao

The desperation for them to be relevant again is so so funny.

This is United's level, The Ferguson years where the exception to the rule.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • underdearm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 06:18:02 pm
God the 4th official looks like coote
No kidding! Matt Donoghue apparently. Thought no, it can't be or can it? Had to go to the internet to check it out.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,668
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
Interviewer just said this was the biggest game of the weekend and the eyes of the world were on it.....

:lmao :lmao
I've only just seen this.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

More like the eyes of the whole of Eccles.

They don't even realize that they're not top of the bill anymore and haven't been for over a decade.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:28:26 pm
Amorin looks like he's thinking, "what the fuck have I done!"
he said "I'm the smiling one" to the media the other day.

that aged well  :)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,164
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm
Well, she's a Manc so no, not really ;D

Admirably plain-spoken, then...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,605
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm »
Think the match today will be a good one to watch. And it's always good when we win and there's a match on after which doesn't affect us.

Chance to do some scouting for next week's match too.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,402
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 07:50:44 pm »
Is Theo Walcott trying to look like Ravi from Eastenders?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 08:08:36 pm »
Expecting good blocks from that Soler guy from west ham
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 08:09:34 pm »
Hahaahha get in
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,605
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm »
Saudi losing.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,904
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 08:11:09 pm »
Terrible defending.  West Ham looking a little more cohesive these days.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 08:12:19 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 08:15:14 pm »
Bissaka is so bad.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 08:22:15 pm »
I always watch our games on mute, but enjoy other games with the comms on. But Hinchcliffe is unbearable isnt he?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 08:22:24 pm »
Lopetegui looked a bit miffed there 
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,402
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 08:25:38 pm »
Lovely tackle by Longstaff on Willock there.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,645
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 08:30:44 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,800
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
antonio complaining about that ripped shirt, when it was him that made a big rip in it, to begin with  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 