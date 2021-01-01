God the 4th official looks like coote
Is he off his nut?
Missus just asked me to remind her that, next time Utd are on, to not watch it as they're fucking shite
Missus just asked me to remind her that, next time Utd are on, to not watch it as they're fucking shite
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Fucking hell that was shit
Delap, Lavia and Palmer should be in the current City team. Failure from Guardiola to bring top players through the youth.
Your missus knows football Rob.
Amorin looks like he's thinking, "what the fuck have I done!"
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.88]