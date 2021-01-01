« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November

lindylou100

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1120 on: Today at 06:18:02 pm
God the 4th official looks like coote
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1121 on: Today at 06:19:00 pm
Missus just asked me to remind her that, next time Utd are on, to not watch it as they're fucking shite ;D
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1122 on: Today at 06:19:34 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 06:18:02 pm
God the 4th official looks like coote

Is he off his nut?
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1123 on: Today at 06:19:39 pm
A bit more contact and that would have been 2-1.
Bangin Them In

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1124 on: Today at 06:19:52 pm
Corner well and truly turned, blistering stuff this  :boring
Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1125 on: Today at 06:19:56 pm
Manc goalie has been their best player today
mkferdy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1126 on: Today at 06:20:24 pm
Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1127 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:19:00 pm
Missus just asked me to remind her that, next time Utd are on, to not watch it as they're fucking shite ;D
:lmao
She's not wrong either
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1128 on: Today at 06:21:15 pm
So hes just Ten Hag with hair then?
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1129 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:19:00 pm
Missus just asked me to remind her that, next time Utd are on, to not watch it as they're fucking shite ;D

Your missus knows football Rob. :)
Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1130 on: Today at 06:22:22 pm
Must be multiple Fernandes's on the pitch so the comms must say his his full name every time he touches the ball
Keita Success

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1131 on: Today at 06:22:59 pm
Going to lock myself in a sound-deadened room if United manage to win.

Something, something, channelling the United spirit of old...
MD1990

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1132 on: Today at 06:23:15 pm
Ipswich only lost 3 games. Not a bad side at all
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1133 on: Today at 06:24:04 pm
Mancs balloon needs more air its not bouncing very high for the new managoh
thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1134 on: Today at 06:24:12 pm
This is the kind of game where McTominay would have popped up with an undeserved winner in previous seasons.  I'm not sure who's picking up that duty for them this season.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1135 on: Today at 06:24:20 pm
Thank goodness ugarte cant pass.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1136 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm
Yikes. Diallo almost with a brilliant individual goal.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1137 on: Today at 06:25:56 pm
Fucking hell that was shit
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1138 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm
In 90 minutes they have gone from the new messiah making an instant impact, to it will take time for the players and coach
Gus 1855

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1139 on: Today at 06:26:52 pm
ARF
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1140 on: Today at 06:26:56 pm
This is probably the bestest result in the history of football that any manager has ever had at Portman Road with their first game in charge.

Cant expect a new manager to go to there and win their first game
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1141 on: Today at 06:27:06 pm
Theyll always have that first two minutes. Glorious.
Irishred1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1142 on: Today at 06:27:11 pm
Boring bottom half encounter. First half was ok. 2nd half was forgettable.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1143 on: Today at 06:27:16 pm
Should have stuck with horseface
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1144 on: Today at 06:27:26 pm
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1145 on: Today at 06:27:33 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:25:56 pm
Fucking hell that was shit

They gained a point on Man City this weekend so not bad.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1146 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm
Yet another false dawn, and terrible result for them.
WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1147 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm
Another two points behind us. Just the fifteen after twelve games :lmao
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1148 on: Today at 06:27:59 pm
They have so many bad players.

Who signed off the signings of those strikers ?
Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1149 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm
Corner approached?

Not quite turned..

Oh looky what he's doing...

One from the book of Klopp
Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1150 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:15:48 pm
Delap, Lavia and Palmer should be in the current City team. Failure from Guardiola to bring top players through the youth.

All playing in positions where City currently lack solid depth. It's a blunder from City that has gone under the radar.
CraigDS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1151 on: Today at 06:28:13 pm
Corner turned? Im sure the media will find a way to tell us how this is a new United and how amazing they were.
Bangin Them In

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1152 on: Today at 06:28:14 pm
Mason Mount needs to give the buffet a miss
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1153 on: Today at 06:28:14 pm
Amorim remains unbeaten. Can anyone stop him?
GreekScouser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1154 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm
That performance from Onana was utopian. Wouldnt have been utopia without him
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1155 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm
Amorin looks like he's thinking, "what the fuck have I done!"
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1156 on: Today at 06:28:41 pm
Singing and celebrating shite again 'look what great fans we are'

Haha. Keep it up lads
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1157 on: Today at 06:28:44 pm
How much did they blow on Zirkzee and Hojlund? Absolute garbage.
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1158 on: Today at 06:28:47 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:21:53 pm
Your missus knows football Rob. :)

Well, she's a Manc so no, not really ;D
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #1159 on: Today at 06:29:24 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:28:26 pm
Amorin looks like he's thinking, "what the fuck have I done!"

One of the United player back heeled the ball out of play and his hands were in front of his eyes.  ;D
