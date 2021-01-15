I would love it if this ends 4-0, just love it
Stoppage time now 😀😀😀😀
Yeah, let's give it another go: there's no way Spurs win this 4-0 and Walker gets decapitated in stoppage time.
Just the beheading to come...
De Bruyne is done as a top level footballer
5 in a row.
Yeah, he looks like he's playing in a legends game when he's on the pitch.
Yeah it's players being washed up, horrendous signings catching up with them and obviously him out on top of it.
Loudest I heard the Man City fans was when they were booing Udogie for timewasting.Empty seats throughout, mass exodus with ten minutes to go, just when the team is at the lowest ebb and needs support more than ever.Genuinely wonder whether their players ever think about how it might have been to win things with a proper club, or if the money and silverware is enough to blind them to it.
Lets just keep winning
can't wait to play these next weekend. can't fucking wait.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Wa ha ha ha Five defeats in a row
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
"A team deprived of Kovacic".Er, what.....
Beat Saints and next week we have the chance to finish this for them.
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples. In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.
Still not over even if that happens
I didn't see it: isn't he just back from an injury though?Although, I guess that he is usually just back from an injury...
Pray for Gary
