Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:28:12 pm
Crazy result
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:28:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:15:03 pm
I would love it if this ends 4-0, just love it
You got your wish  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:28:28 pm
Still think Spurs are somehow going to throw this away  :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #723 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:24:15 pm

Stoppage time now 😀😀😀😀

I was starting to wonder if it was going to happen. Mixed feelings that it didn't.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #724 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:22:13 pm
Yeah, let's give it another go: there's no way Spurs win this 4-0 and Walker gets decapitated in stoppage time.

Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:25:20 pm
Just the beheading to come... ;D

Not decapitated/beheaded... but seriously embarrassed for that last goal. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #725 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:27:18 pm
De Bruyne is done as a top level footballer

Yeah, he looks like he's playing in a legends game when he's on the pitch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:28:48 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:27:56 pm
5 in a row.  :D

I said they'd lose to Brighton and lose today, why oh why didn't I put money on it :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #727 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm
"A team deprived of Kovacic".

Er, what.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #728 on: Today at 07:29:12 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:28:29 pm
Yeah, he looks like he's playing in a legends game when he's on the pitch.

With Goater and Dickov?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #729 on: Today at 07:29:17 pm
That draw at the emirates looks even better now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #730 on: Today at 07:29:31 pm
Loudest I heard the Man City fans was when they were booing Udogie for timewasting.

Empty seats throughout, mass exodus with ten minutes to go, just when the team is at the lowest ebb and needs support more than ever.

Genuinely wonder whether their players ever think about how it might have been to win things with a proper club, or if the money and silverware is enough to blind them to it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #731 on: Today at 07:29:57 pm
Spurs were really good on the break
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #732 on: Today at 07:30:02 pm
City were 52 games unbeaten at home?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #733 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm
The sticker says safer gambling week, quite apt.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #734 on: Today at 07:30:26 pm
Seriously, if you look at City's great players, theyre mostly on the wane, particularly Gundogan, de Bruyne, Walker, and arguably Silva and Stones.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #735 on: Today at 07:30:35 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:26:30 pm
Yeah it's players being washed up, horrendous signings catching up with them and obviously him out on top of it.

Like their recent attack signings haven't been brilliant outside of course Haaland - Grealish, Doku, Savinho all don't look great.

And their defence just looks really really poor. I am not sure who would have started instead of the current ones who played today, but it doesn't look too far off their starters right? Ruben Dias is the only one I can think of, who is obviously important but they are still not far from first choice
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #736 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm
Pray for Gary
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #737 on: Today at 07:30:43 pm
Lets just keep winning
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #738 on: Today at 07:30:52 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 07:29:31 pm
Loudest I heard the Man City fans was when they were booing Udogie for timewasting.

Empty seats throughout, mass exodus with ten minutes to go, just when the team is at the lowest ebb and needs support more than ever.

Genuinely wonder whether their players ever think about how it might have been to win things with a proper club, or if the money and silverware is enough to blind them to it.

To be fair given they always sell out. I think a lot of City fans go to the game dressed as empty seats.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #739 on: Today at 07:31:05 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 07:29:31 pm
Loudest I heard the Man City fans was when they were booing Udogie for timewasting.

Empty seats throughout, mass exodus with ten minutes to go, just when the team is at the lowest ebb and needs support more than ever.

Genuinely wonder whether their players ever think about how it might have been to win things with a proper club, or if the money and silverware is enough to blind them to it.

Exactly. After all those titles, the fans owe them some support when they're not doing well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #740 on: Today at 07:31:15 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:30:43 pm
Lets just keep winning

Beat Saints and next week we have the chance to finish this for them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #741 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm
That was the most enjoyable Saturday night game since ...... er .......the last time Man City played on a Satdee night hahahahahahahahahahahah
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #742 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 07:29:31 pm
Loudest I heard the Man City fans was when they were booing Udogie for timewasting.

Empty seats throughout, mass exodus with ten minutes to go, just when the team is at the lowest ebb and needs support more than ever.

Genuinely wonder whether their players ever think about how it might have been to win things with a proper club, or if the blood money and tarnished silverware is enough to blind them to it.

 ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #743 on: Today at 07:31:31 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #744 on: Today at 07:31:44 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:26:37 pm
can't wait to play these next weekend. can't fucking wait.
yep me too, usually don't like it when we play them but this genuinely is starting to get 2019-20 vibes now.

Don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves but we really have a chance to go a mile clear if then next week, particularly how they shit the bed at Anfield
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #745 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:26:16 pm
Wa ha ha ha

Five defeats in a row



Shame that they have Feyenoord mid-week and not Barcelona or Real, or we could have made it seven in a row next Sunday
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #746 on: Today at 07:31:56 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:29:04 pm
"A team deprived of Kovacic".

Er, what.....

Remember, Man City having more than one first teamer out has to be mentioned in every conversation about them.

Poor guys never stood a chance against Spurs, who had their usual first teamers Dragusin and Ben Davies anchoring their central defence against the second string plebs Haaland, Silva and Foden.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #747 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:28:29 pm
Yeah, he looks like he's playing in a legends game when he's on the pitch.
I didn't see it: isn't he just back from an injury though?

Although, I guess that he is usually just back from an injury...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #748 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm
Shit me. We're hilarious this season  ;D ;D Kulusevski was absolutely outstanding. Been our best player by a mile this season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #749 on: Today at 07:32:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:15 pm
Beat Saints and next week we have the chance to finish this for them.

Still not over even if that happens
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #750 on: Today at 07:32:29 pm
Jamie Redknapp wearing half his Spice Boys suit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #751 on: Today at 07:32:55 pm
Anyone have a stream that's kept going for the post match coverage?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #752 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #753 on: Today at 07:33:13 pm
Am I just imagining it because I have just watched this game, but do man city players and Guardiola spit more than any other team? Guardiola when under pressure, Haaland when missing a change, Lewis every time he fouled.
Disgusting.
Maybe other teams do it as much, but I'm struggling to remember our players as bad?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #754 on: Today at 07:33:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:22 pm
Still not over even if that happens

If we are 11 ahead then they are not catching us. But of course do our job tomorrow etc.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #755 on: Today at 07:33:44 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:32:02 pm
I didn't see it: isn't he just back from an injury though?

Although, I guess that he is usually just back from an injury...

Off the pace, some good passes, looked knackered after a few minutes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #756 on: Today at 07:34:27 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:30:38 pm
Pray for Gary

Thoughts are with him etc.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #757 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm
This is their Watford result

(One for the Auld arses)
