Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #360 on: Today at 05:54:58 pm
 :lmao

Now try not to Spurs it up.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #361 on: Today at 05:54:59 pm
Haalands got a face on, lets see if you can get him to flip
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #362 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:51:23 pm
Gary Neville Wow with real trepidation in his voice

Phil just text him a pic of his cock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #363 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm
any streams?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #364 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:54:04 pm
They were 2-0 up at Brighton.

Don't spoil our fun :P
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #365 on: Today at 05:55:58 pm
Awe my city supporting colleague just came out the kitchen saying why are we so bad"??

😂😂😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #366 on: Today at 05:56:04 pm
It's a waste Son spent so many years at spurs and never won anything. Such a clever, clinical player and perfect on the break
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #367 on: Today at 05:56:22 pm
Crickey.struth plenty of time for spursy to show up.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #368 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm
It's not so much the points at the moment, but the mental load this will put on City / Pep if they keep on like this, is great for the rest of us. Plus letting teams know they can get something from City if they are brave will be worth points
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #369 on: Today at 05:56:28 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #370 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 05:52:43 pm
Haha get in. Shocking but not shocked at the empty seats. Didnt fancy it
Heavy traffic.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #371 on: Today at 05:56:54 pm
Walker starting to lose his pace
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #372 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm
Two lovely goals.

Now off to put a bet on City just in case.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #373 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #374 on: Today at 05:57:35 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:56:22 pm
Crickey.struth plenty of time for spursy to show up.
Strike me roan Morag
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #375 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm
Playing a high line without pressure in midfield is suicide

This looks a bit like us when Hendo and Fab lost it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #376 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm
Bookies prices show how little they rate Spurs, best price u can get for City to win is a shitty 9/4.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #377 on: Today at 05:58:21 pm
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #378 on: Today at 05:58:39 pm
Boss atmosphere.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #379 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm
Guardiola will take Lewis off. He's getting crushed in midfield.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #380 on: Today at 05:58:55 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #381 on: Today at 05:59:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:54:58 pm
:lmao

Now try not to Spurs it up.
May as well try and get a dog not to pee on a lamppost. It's just in their nature

*Nods as Bissouma lobs Vicario with a 50 yard back pass, or something equally Spursy*
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #382 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #383 on: Today at 05:59:19 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:58:39 pm
Boss atmosphere.

Like 1 man whistling. Probably coming from outside probably trying to get their dog to come back to them.
It's pathetic.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #384 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:56:54 pm
Walker starting to lose his pace
Living up to his name?
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #385 on: Today at 05:59:33 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #386 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:58:47 pm
Guardiola will take Lewis off. He's getting crushed in midfield.

Hes not a midfielder
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #387 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #388 on: Today at 06:00:09 pm
City GK kit should be considered a crime.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #389 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm
You cant play a mid 30s 8 as your DM in the PL. you cant really do it against anyone, you definitely cant do it against teams who can competently counter attack and counter press.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #390 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm
City gone to pieces a bit here. Kula Shakur is having a good game
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #391 on: Today at 06:00:24 pm
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 05:52:59 pm
Let's hope they don't do what they did in that famous game against Utd, was 2-0 to 5-2 loss wasn't it?

The comeback started with a pen where the keeper got the ball wasnt it?
But the ref decided the ball had just spontaneously changed direction of travel by 90 degrees.

Luckily ref standards these days are much improved... :-X
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #392 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm
Kovacic is a huge loss for City too as well as De Bruyne & Rodri of course

Kovacic out next is huge
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #393 on: Today at 06:00:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:55:53 pm
Don't spoil our fun :P
:D
Brighton beat City so putting all that together, Spurs win.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #394 on: Today at 06:01:18 pm
Citys midfield are jogging back when Tottenham are on the attack. Some disharmony in the camp!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #395 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm
Haalnd their best defender at the moment :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #396 on: Today at 06:01:45 pm
Rodri is somehow proving even more convincingly that hes the best CM in the world by not playing. What a giant hole he left
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #397 on: Today at 06:02:23 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:52:18 pm
Spurs, now, listen carefully, whatever you do dont try and do defending.
This can be translated to just don't Spursy Spurs this game :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #398 on: Today at 06:02:33 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:00:09 pm
City GK kit should be considered a crime.
Add it to the other 115.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
Reply #399 on: Today at 06:03:01 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 06:01:22 pm
Haalnd their best defender at the moment :P

Playing like a poor man's Ian Ormondroyd at the moment.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
