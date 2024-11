you should have sent the ref a bigger sweetener.



It happens mate. Hopefully, the others will pay out. Chelsea are such disappointing twats.I've lost a fair chunk on them. When they should be losing, they don't, when I bet for a win, they lose or draw.., when I back them to score, they don't, etc..Sick of 'em. They're very inconsistent still, but one thing I'm sure about is they're gunna make 4th this season. (I'l prolly put some money on that