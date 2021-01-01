« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November  (Read 1025 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:54:15 pm »
Thats a red.
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:54:37 pm »
That was a nasty tackle that.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm »
Red card all day long. Leicester would have lost this about 6-0 if he had gone.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:55:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:46:55 pm
Faes might be the worst defender Ive ever seen. 

Thought he had a great game last time I saw him at Anfield
Offline Darren G

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:54:01 pm
Hows that not a red?! Awful challenge
Yeah, baffling that.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:57:31 pm »
Ndidi is a carthorse. Good player a few years back but was out of his depth last time they were in the PL.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm »
8 years after they won the title and Leicester's plan is still hit it over the top for Vardy to chase.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:00:04 pm »
Leicester into the kicking lumps phase already.

Another poor challenge.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:00:16 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:35:10 am
No Romero is a blow, though. He'd snide the fuck out of the grock.

This is the RAWK content I'm so here for...
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm »
Was gonna say I can't wait until we play these, they are ripe for 8 or 9 but we'd be ripe for 8 or 9 leg breaks so I'd rather not!
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:01:16 pm »
Tierney on VAR
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:01:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:00:24 pm
Was gonna say I can't wait until we play these, they are ripe for 8 or 9 but we'd be ripe for 8 or 9 leg breaks so I'd rather not!

They'll sack Cooper and we'll get them with a new manager bounce, but they're still a very poor side.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:01:16 pm
Tierney on VAR

Wasn't Tierney on VAR when he refused to send the ref to the screen for Mac Allister's red against Bournemouth (he was either the ref or VAR).

That was a red card but Ndidi wasn't.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:57:31 pm
Ndidi is a carthorse. Good player a few years back but was out of his depth last time they were in the PL.

One of those weird players whose ability completely dropped off a cliff for no apparent reason.
Online Tokyoite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:03:01 pm »
3 yellows already lol What a horrible, snide side.

Can see at least 1 red for them here to be honest
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:03:10 pm »
Instead of lazily hacking, have they tried running?
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:03:27 pm »
Leicester seem like absolute yard dogs, or do they just hate Chelsea?
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:04:23 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:03:27 pm
Leicester seem like absolute yard dogs, or do they just hate Chelsea?

Yard dogs.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm »
Ref should have a word with the Leicester captain. Shocking stuff.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:05:31 pm
Ref should have a word with the Leicester captain. Shocking stuff.

You cant trust these refs.

Leicester are flying in endangering opponents and hes ok with that. Hes backed by his mate on VAR.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:08:39 pm »
Sanchez plays like an outfield player (with shit passing) who's been forced in goal after a red and no subs left.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:09:28 pm »
Finally Leicester attempt football.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Finally Leicester attempt football.

Chelsea aren't that good at the back. Leicester only need to buck up a little
 
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm »
Two really shocking sides here
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:13:19 pm »
awful attempt from ndidi, but Leicester finally decided to try, and created 2 great chances.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
Might be the worst half of football Ive seen for some time. Leicester have been simply atrocious.

No idea how its only 0-1, theres no way it ends like that, Leicester will be lucky to finish with 10 let alone 11!
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:15:16 pm »
Wtf was that freekick?!
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:14:15 pm
Might be the wrist half of football Ive seen for some time. Leicester have been simply atrocious.

No idea how its only 0-1, theres no way it ends like that, Leicester will be lucky to finish with 10 let alone 11!
Sounds like we were lucky to see Cole Palmer make two mistakes in a game tho? According to the commentator anyway.
I honestly do t get why hes hyped to Messi levels. Ive see highlights where hes scored some good goals, but every time Ive watched a game hes hardly ever involved.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:15:16 pm
Wtf was that freekick?!

Deflected to be fair
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:17:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:16:29 pm
Sounds like we were lucky to see Cole Palmer make two mistakes in a game tho? According to the commentator anyway.
I honestly do t get why hes hyped to Messi levels. Ive see highlights where hes scored some good goals, but every time Ive watched a game hes hardly ever involved.

Doesnt he have the most goal involvements in the PL this year ?
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:17:08 pm
Deflected to be fair

Yeah saw the replay after my post.
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:17:33 pm
Doesnt he have the most goal involvements in the PL this year ?

Salah has more?
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:17:33 pm
Doesnt he have the most goal involvements in the PL this year ?
No, that would be Salah.
Im not saying hes a bad player, but hes hyped up like the second coming of Pele.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:48:13 pm
That's probably the worst defending I've ever seen in the PL.

His defending is very arse awout Faes.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 23rd - 25th November
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 01:23:32 pm
His defending is very arse awout Faes.
Tres bien, tres bien
