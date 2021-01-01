Faes might be the worst defender Ive ever seen.
Hows that not a red?! Awful challenge
No Romero is a blow, though. He'd snide the fuck out of the grock.
Was gonna say I can't wait until we play these, they are ripe for 8 or 9 but we'd be ripe for 8 or 9 leg breaks so I'd rather not!
Tierney on VAR
Ndidi is a carthorse. Good player a few years back but was out of his depth last time they were in the PL.
Leicester seem like absolute yard dogs, or do they just hate Chelsea?
Ref should have a word with the Leicester captain. Shocking stuff.
Finally Leicester attempt football.
Might be the wrist half of football Ive seen for some time. Leicester have been simply atrocious.No idea how its only 0-1, theres no way it ends like that, Leicester will be lucky to finish with 10 let alone 11!
Wtf was that freekick?!
Sounds like we were lucky to see Cole Palmer make two mistakes in a game tho? According to the commentator anyway. I honestly do t get why hes hyped to Messi levels. Ive see highlights where hes scored some good goals, but every time Ive watched a game hes hardly ever involved.
Deflected to be fair
Doesnt he have the most goal involvements in the PL this year ?
That's probably the worst defending I've ever seen in the PL.
Crosby Nick never fails.
His defending is very arse awout Faes.
