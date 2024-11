My favourite pubs in London are the backstreet pubs just off the main tourist trails and busy streets. Back in the days of being in the office every day and being younger, more sociable and more disposable income used to be some great spots for a post work pint.Seeing as others have posted places from further afield too, hereís one I really liked in Sydney. The Glenmore Hotel. Itís in The Rocks, the oldest part of the city so some very old historic buildings there (by Aussie standards). From the street itís just another old Aussie city centre pub, but go up a few flights of steps and it has a great little rooftop bar with (not perfect but still pretty good) views of the harbour.And one time I went there I saw Sally from Home and Away and you donít get much more showbiz than that (Alf Stewart maybe).Random Google image searches!..