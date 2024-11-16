« previous next »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 16, 2024, 01:49:40 am
Just joined it, agree with the others it feels like twitter years ago when I first joined there in 2009, I see the Echo are on there now and the Athletic.

Hopefully this breaks the right wing shit stain of a place that Twitter has become thanks to the gimp

You should try the book challenge. Any place that does book challenges is okay with me, never mind jam sandwiches.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

The Guardian has officially moved over to Bluesky, now let's have some more heavyweights in that sector doing it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Here's some info and guidance about the site for anyone not yet convinced.
https://www.theverge.com/24295933/bluesky-social-network-custom-how-to
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

I quite like Mastodon, as it's open source.

BlueSky is just the people that used to be Twitter, am I right?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
I quite like Mastodon, as it's open source.

BlueSky is just the people that used to be Twitter, am I right?

Bluesky is open source too.

Can read about their structure here - https://bsky.social/about/faq
Interestingly you can subscribe to block lists of accounts, and any time that list updates with new accounts they'll be automatically blocked too.

Here's a maga block list for example.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm
Interestingly you can subscribe to block lists of accounts, and any time that list updates with new accounts they'll be automatically blocked too.

Here's a maga block list for example.
very handy that, all blocked
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Here's a much more all-encompassing list. The cool thing about this one is you can report accounts directly to the people managing the list/subscription and they'll add them to it. Seems like a nice approach to user-driven moderation.

Still trying to figure out the best way to configure it but it seems useful nonetheless.
Badenoch joins apparently.

Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Badenoch joins apparently.

Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.
I don't think any organisation would be of more value with her joining mate :) Bluesky's credibility will not be enhanced by someone like Badenoch who is just going to gaslight the planet. Of course we need challenging opinions but frigging hell.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Badenoch joins apparently.

Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.

The likes of Jess Phillips and Angela Rayner are already on it as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.


Are you on there Sir John? May I be so bold as to enquire about your username?
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.

Had to unfollow him. Hatebit when people just constantly retweet praise of their work constantly filling up my feed.
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm
Are you on there Sir John? May I be so bold as to enquire about your username?
johnc14

Dead original mate :D
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
johnc14

Dead original mate :D

1914? Slightly older than I thought. Not by a lot like.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.

I have, John and I am enjoying it. I will close my twitter account eventually now there is somewhere else to go.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
johnc14

Dead original mate :D

Mine is jcb, like you really original.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
1914? Slightly older than I thought. Not by a lot like.
oy I'm still logged on you!
:D
Just followed John.  Lets hope he doesnt mute me.

Mind you, at his age it woukd be some achievement
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Another million have moved in a day, up to 19 million now.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

I just moved over now - feels nice to start again afresh.
JFT97

That Kemi Badenoch that loads of journalists including Lewis Goodall were reposting without verification was a joke account. She hasn't joined.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:14:21 am
That Kemi Badenoch that loads of journalists including Lewis Goodall were reposting without verification was a joke account. She hasn't joined.

 so it’s exactly like pre-2010 twitter
I've not been on Twatter since the shitshow day the other week, and won't go back now I've joined Bluesky.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:55 pm
I've not been on Twatter since the shitshow day the other week, and won't go back now I've joined Bluesky.



Its a cesspool these days
I moved over and was chatting to my boss about it in passing.  He's quite liberal and often rants about the state of Twitter but he's also a genuine "blue tick" (from the days when they were awarded and not bought) and doesn't want to start again.  I expect that mentality is keeping a lot of people on Twitter.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:26:41 pm
I moved over and was chatting to my boss about it in passing.  He's quite liberal and often rants about the state of Twitter but he's also a genuine "blue tick" (from the days when they were awarded and not bought) and doesn't want to start again.  I expect that mentality is keeping a lot of people on Twitter.

I expect so. Although they should realise that their follower count is very much theoretical at this stage. Loads of reports of people getting a lot more traction on BlueSky (compared to their Twitter accounts) with only a fraction of the followers.
The Economist and the i paper now on board as well.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:26:41 pm
I moved over and was chatting to my boss about it in passing.  He's quite liberal and often rants about the state of Twitter but he's also a genuine "blue tick" (from the days when they were awarded and not bought) and doesn't want to start again.  I expect that mentality is keeping a lot of people on Twitter.

I have always found this very funny on social media or other online things. People have this sense of "achievement" and thus remain stuck to something. It means nothing, it's online construct, who the fuck cares about a genuine blue tick... I don't get it.
Good luck to those who move over, but I don't like echo chambers:- I like to challenge and be challenged on my opinions and on issues. Not that I post much anyway.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:54:38 pm
Good luck to those who move over, but I don't like echo chambers:- I like to challenge and be challenged on my opinions and on issues. Not that I post much anyway.

It will end up far from being an echo chamber, and I don't think anyone is wanting that. As long as it's prevented from turning into the Musk run shite that Twitter now is, with a sole purpose to push his own agendas, then it'll be a vast improvement.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:54:38 pm
Good luck to those who move over, but I don't like echo chambers:- I like to challenge and be challenged on my opinions and on issues. Not that I post much anyway.

So you've stayed in Twitter which is now a Propoganda machine for Musk.
I joined twatter about 6 months ago after years of avoiding it and have found it to be a complete cesspit so have now joined bluesky. Will locate a few of you (in a non creepy way !)

I am on there as qston74
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:00:08 pm
Mine is jcb, like you really original.  :D

Struggling to find you there Jill. What should I search ?
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:13:23 pm
Struggling to find you there Jill. What should I search ?

Jillcb you should get it on that. What's yours?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
