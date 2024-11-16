« previous next »
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #80 on: November 16, 2024, 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 16, 2024, 01:49:40 am
Just joined it, agree with the others it feels like twitter years ago when I first joined there in 2009, I see the Echo are on there now and the Athletic.

Hopefully this breaks the right wing shit stain of a place that Twitter has become thanks to the gimp

You should try the book challenge. Any place that does book challenges is okay with me, never mind jam sandwiches.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 am »
The Guardian has officially moved over to Bluesky, now let's have some more heavyweights in that sector doing it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:02:38 pm »
Here's some info and guidance about the site for anyone not yet convinced.
https://www.theverge.com/24295933/bluesky-social-network-custom-how-to
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm »
I quite like Mastodon, as it's open source.

BlueSky is just the people that used to be Twitter, am I right?
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
I quite like Mastodon, as it's open source.

BlueSky is just the people that used to be Twitter, am I right?

Bluesky is open source too.

Can read about their structure here - https://bsky.social/about/faq
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm »
Interestingly you can subscribe to block lists of accounts, and any time that list updates with new accounts they'll be automatically blocked too.

Here's a maga block list for example.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm
Interestingly you can subscribe to block lists of accounts, and any time that list updates with new accounts they'll be automatically blocked too.

Here's a maga block list for example.
very handy that, all blocked
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:15:21 pm »
Here's a much more all-encompassing list. The cool thing about this one is you can report accounts directly to the people managing the list/subscription and they'll add them to it. Seems like a nice approach to user-driven moderation.

Still trying to figure out the best way to configure it but it seems useful nonetheless.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm »
Badenoch joins apparently.

Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Badenoch joins apparently.

Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.
I don't think any organisation would be of more value with her joining mate :) Bluesky's credibility will not be enhanced by someone like Badenoch who is just going to gaslight the planet. Of course we need challenging opinions but frigging hell.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Badenoch joins apparently.

Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.

The likes of Jess Phillips and Angela Rayner are already on it as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm »
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.


Are you on there Sir John? May I be so bold as to enquire about your username?
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.

Had to unfollow him. Hatebit when people just constantly retweet praise of their work constantly filling up my feed.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:24:05 pm
Are you on there Sir John? May I be so bold as to enquire about your username?
johnc14

Dead original mate :D
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
johnc14

Dead original mate :D

1914? Slightly older than I thought. Not by a lot like.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm
Have you joined booksky Jill?

Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.

I have, John and I am enjoying it. I will close my twitter account eventually now there is somewhere else to go.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:00:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
johnc14

Dead original mate :D

Mine is jcb, like you really original.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:07:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
1914? Slightly older than I thought. Not by a lot like.
oy I'm still logged on you!
:D
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm »
Just followed John.  Lets hope he doesnt mute me.

Mind you, at his age it woukd be some achievement
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:44:26 am »
Another million have moved in a day, up to 19 million now.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #102 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
I just moved over now - feels nice to start again afresh.
JFT97

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #103 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
That Kemi Badenoch that loads of journalists including Lewis Goodall were reposting without verification was a joke account. She hasn't joined.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #104 on: Today at 11:59:27 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:14:21 am
That Kemi Badenoch that loads of journalists including Lewis Goodall were reposting without verification was a joke account. She hasn't joined.

 so it’s exactly like pre-2010 twitter
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:25:55 pm »
I've not been on Twatter since the shitshow day the other week, and won't go back now I've joined Bluesky.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:55 pm
I've not been on Twatter since the shitshow day the other week, and won't go back now I've joined Bluesky.



Its a cesspool these days
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:26:41 pm »
I moved over and was chatting to my boss about it in passing.  He's quite liberal and often rants about the state of Twitter but he's also a genuine "blue tick" (from the days when they were awarded and not bought) and doesn't want to start again.  I expect that mentality is keeping a lot of people on Twitter.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:26:41 pm
I moved over and was chatting to my boss about it in passing.  He's quite liberal and often rants about the state of Twitter but he's also a genuine "blue tick" (from the days when they were awarded and not bought) and doesn't want to start again.  I expect that mentality is keeping a lot of people on Twitter.

I expect so. Although they should realise that their follower count is very much theoretical at this stage. Loads of reports of people getting a lot more traction on BlueSky (compared to their Twitter accounts) with only a fraction of the followers.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
The Economist and the i paper now on board as well.
