Just joined it, agree with the others it feels like twitter years ago when I first joined there in 2009, I see the Echo are on there now and the Athletic.Hopefully this breaks the right wing shit stain of a place that Twitter has become thanks to the gimp
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
I quite like Mastodon, as it's open source.BlueSky is just the people that used to be Twitter, am I right?
Interestingly you can subscribe to block lists of accounts, and any time that list updates with new accounts they'll be automatically blocked too.Here's a maga block list for example.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Badenoch joins apparently.Won't be getting a follow from me, but good that a (relatively) senior politician signs up.
Have you joined booksky Jill?Also I'd recommend a follow of Alex Andreou, he's brilliant on there.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Are you on there Sir John? May I be so bold as to enquire about your username?
johnc14Dead original mate
1914? Slightly older than I thought. Not by a lot like.
That Kemi Badenoch that loads of journalists including Lewis Goodall were reposting without verification was a joke account. She hasn't joined.
I've not been on Twatter since the shitshow day the other week, and won't go back now I've joined Bluesky.
I moved over and was chatting to my boss about it in passing. He's quite liberal and often rants about the state of Twitter but he's also a genuine "blue tick" (from the days when they were awarded and not bought) and doesn't want to start again. I expect that mentality is keeping a lot of people on Twitter.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]