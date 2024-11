I really do hope that Bluesky takes off. I would love an excuse to move away from Twitter, but there are a few accounts I follow that I really enjoy, and it's still the quickest/most effective way for breaking news to spread like wildfire. Just a shame about the bots and the bigots.



Do what I have done, get an account in both places and see how you go with Blue Sky. I am pleasantly surprised by how relaxing it is in comparison to Twitter. The lack of posts being thrown your way you want nothing to do with, here you can choose entirely what you want to see. Also people seem a lot more open and friendly, not so much shouting. I think in the end I will close my account on Twitter and go to Bluesky full time.